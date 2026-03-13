News
Siaya court orders Lwak Girls' Samira to return wearing hijab
The order follows a petition filed by her father challenging the school’s decision to bar her from class over the attire.
The order follows a petition filed by her father challenging the school’s decision to bar her from class over the attire.
Represented by their lawyer Sylvia Nyambeki, they successfully obtained an injunction from the Siaya High Court, stopping the Siaya County Government from moving forward with the development of the proposed Mitumba market.
Christopher Owino and his wife, Roseline Atieno, appeared before Justice David Kemei, where they were each charged with nine counts of murder in connection with the fatal blaze.