On November 28, 2002, al-Qaeda militants staged a deadly attack on the Israeli-owned Paradise Hotel in Kikambala, near Mombasa, killing 13 people and injuring more than 80.

Three attackers arrived in an explosives-filled vehicle, with one detonating a suicide vest before the others drove through the hotel entrance and set off the car bomb. Nine of those killed were Kenyan dancers welcoming tourists.

In a coordinated attack, two missiles were also fired at an Israeli passenger plane taking off from Moi International Airport but missed their target. All 250 passengers and 10 crew members survived.

Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility, while investigations involved Kenyan, Israeli and US authorities. The UN Security Council later condemned the attacks through Resolution 1450 on December 13, 2002.