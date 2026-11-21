Countries With Most Universities
India leads the world with 5,349 universities, followed by the United States with 3,277 and Indonesia with 3,180, according to the July 2023 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.
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India leads the world with 5,349 universities, followed by the United States with 3,277 and Indonesia with 3,180, according to the July 2023 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.
China ranks fourth with 2,495 universities, while Brazil has 1,264. Mexico follows with 1,139, Russia 1,010, Germany 992, France 625 and Japan 461.
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