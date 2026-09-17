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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

India

Chaos at Kolkata Stadium as Messi’s brief appearance angers fans
Sports

Chaos at Kolkata Stadium as Messi’s brief appearance angers fans

Fans who had paid up to 12,000 rupees for a chance to see the football legend were left frustrated when his appearance was brief and largely hidden behind a crowd of officials and celebrities. The situation escalated as some spectators ripped seats, threw bottles and other items onto the pitch, and vandalized stadium banners and tents.

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Bill Gates’ surprise cameo on iconic Indian TV show sparks buzz
Global Affairs

Bill Gates’ surprise cameo on iconic Indian TV show sparks buzz

In a country where television still shapes popular opinion, Gates’ decision to use a beloved family drama to spread awareness about women’s health has been described as a masterstroke. “To change mindsets, messages must reach homes and hearts — and television does exactly that,” said one public health expert familiar with the campaign.

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Diwali’s record-breaking night of light
Global Affairs

Diwali’s record-breaking night of light

Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.

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Raila Odinga’s journey home becomes world’s most tracked flight
RAILA'S FAREWELL

Raila Odinga’s journey home becomes world’s most tracked flight

The aircraft, KQA203, left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 6:30 p.m., carrying a delegation sent to oversee the repatriation process. Within hours of take-off, it had drawn intense global interest, initially ranking second among the world’s most tracked flights before taking the top spot by midnight.

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Taliban Foreign Minister’s India visit redefines South Asian diplomacy
Global Affairs

Taliban Foreign Minister’s India visit redefines South Asian diplomacy

The visit marks a stunning reversal of roles in South Asia’s geopolitics. For years, India backed the former Western-supported Afghan government that was ousted by the Taliban, while Pakistan maintained close ties with the group. But the relationship between Islamabad and Kabul has since soured, allowing Delhi to re-enter the Afghan political arena.

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