ToP 10 Countries Leading In AI Use
Global AI use is growing rapidly, with a new ranking highlighting the top 10 countries recording the highest visits to AI tool websites
Global AI use is growing rapidly, with a new ranking highlighting the top 10 countries recording the highest visits to AI tool websites
The President in a pre-recorded interview said their last face-to-face meeting happened after Raila returned to Nairobi from Malindi, where he had gone after doctors advised him to seek a warmer climate.
Pakistan provided the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with a list of 250 Indian prisoners, made up of 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen. India, in turn, shared details of 439 Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners in its custody, including 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen.
Ogeta said the moment remains very difficult for him, adding that he was extremely close when it happened.
The facilities are located in Turkey, India, and Saudi Arabia and will be used for complex medical cases that cannot be adequately handled locally.
The Speaker also acknowledged India’s role in supporting Kenya’s parliamentary engagement abroad, including hosting Kenyan leaders during the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth held in New Delhi in January.
In a customer advisory issued on March 8, the airline said the challenges were affecting flights operating between Nairobi and the Indian commercial hub, forcing adjustments that have affected normal operations.
India is emerging as a high-potential market due to its growing population of health-conscious consumers and improved affordability following reductions in import duties.
Reflecting on her long professional partnership with her father, Winnie said she had worked closely with him for over 15 years, supporting him through various political roles.
The exhibition featured 21 Indian companies from both private and public sectors, presenting a variety of defence platforms, systems, and production capabilities. The showcase underlined India’s Make in India programme and its readiness to export defence equipment to partner countries.
Looking back on his long-standing political relationship with Raila, Junet described him as a mentor whose guidance shaped both his career and approach to leadership.
Fans who had paid up to 12,000 rupees for a chance to see the football legend were left frustrated when his appearance was brief and largely hidden behind a crowd of officials and celebrities. The situation escalated as some spectators ripped seats, threw bottles and other items onto the pitch, and vandalized stadium banners and tents.
The majority of victims are believed to be staff at the club in Arpora, North Goa, while tourists are also among the dead.
The billionaire leader of the Hinduja family, known simply as GP, spent decades shaping the group into one of the most influential business dynasties in both Britain and India.
In a country where television still shapes popular opinion, Gates’ decision to use a beloved family drama to spread awareness about women’s health has been described as a masterstroke. “To change mindsets, messages must reach homes and hearts — and television does exactly that,” said one public health expert familiar with the campaign.
Along the banks of the Saryu River, the temple town achieved the largest display of oil lamps in a single event, with more than 2.6 million diyas lit in perfect coordination.
The Captain shared that making the announcement of Raila’s arrival on board was especially difficult as emotions overwhelmed her.
A State funeral in honour of the late ODM chief is being held on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.
The aircraft, KQA203, left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 6:30 p.m., carrying a delegation sent to oversee the repatriation process. Within hours of take-off, it had drawn intense global interest, initially ranking second among the world’s most tracked flights before taking the top spot by midnight.
Earlier on Wednesday, President Ruto announced a seven-day national mourning period, directing that the national flag be flown at half-mast across Kenya and at all Kenyan missions abroad until the interment of Odinga.
Raila Odinga suffered cardiac failure around 8 am during his morning walk at the Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic eye hospital-cum-research centre in Koothattukulam, where he had been receiving treatment for the past five days. He was officially pronounced dead at 9:52 a.m.
Raila will be remembered as a champion of democracy, reform, and national unity.
Speaking on Wednesday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where party leaders were preparing to travel to India for the repatriation of Odinga’s body, Sifuna said the sheer number of visitors to the Odinga home has left the family struggling to cope.
Raila's death marks the end of a momentous and often turbulent chapter in Kenya’s political history.
Earlier, President William Ruto quickly responded by convening an urgent National Security Council meeting at 10am
Speaking on Saturday, October 12, 2025, Raila’s elder brother and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has dismissed reports suggesting that ODM leader Raila Odinga is in critical condition.
The visit marks a stunning reversal of roles in South Asia’s geopolitics. For years, India backed the former Western-supported Afghan government that was ousted by the Taliban, while Pakistan maintained close ties with the group. But the relationship between Islamabad and Kabul has since soured, allowing Delhi to re-enter the Afghan political arena.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Muthuvel Stalin, in his address to the media, said the death toll included at least 17 women, 13 men and nine children.
Secretary Rubio called India a “strategic partner” and “ally,” but warned that Delhi’s ties with Moscow are putting pressure on relations with Washington.
“While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump wrote.