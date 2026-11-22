Ranking: Animals Slaughtered for Meat Daily
Chickens account for the largest share, followed by ducks, pigs, sheep, goats, and cattle, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
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Global meat consumption comes at a staggering daily cost to animal populations, with hundreds of millions slaughtered across different species.
Chickens account for the largest share, followed by ducks, pigs, sheep, goats, and cattle, according to figures from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
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