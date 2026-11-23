Saudi Arabia leads the countries recording the biggest increase in tourist arrivals between 2019 and 2025, with a 67 per cent rise, followed by Morocco at 53 per cent and Egypt at 47 per cent. Brazil and Colombia complete the top five with increases of 46 and 45 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, Israel recorded the steepest decline in tourist arrivals at 71 per cent, followed by Ireland at 32 per cent.

Countries Gaining and Losing Most Tourists Since 2019