Ranking: Housing Shortages and Informal Settlements in Africa
The data also ranks countries by the urban population living in informal settlements, highlighting the extent of housing challenges across the continent.
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A 2026 UN-Habitat report shows the scale of housing shortages and informal settlements across Africa, with Nigeria recording the highest housing deficit among the countries listed at 28 million units.
The data also ranks countries by the urban population living in informal settlements, highlighting the extent of housing challenges across the continent.
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