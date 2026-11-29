Ol Pejeta Conservancy Chief Executive Officer Justin Heath has been arrested following a multi-agency security operation in Laikipia County that uncovered seven firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and wildlife trophies at his residential premises.

The operation was conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Laikipia, working alongside officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), following intelligence-led investigations into suspected unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies.

According to the DCI, the officers obtained a search warrant before raiding Heath's residence within the conservancy, where they recovered several firearms and ammunition concealed in the boot of a vehicle, registration number KCG 865Y.

The firearms included two Winchester rifles in .375 and .243 calibers, as well as five others identified as Lawn & Holder, Cooswel & Horizon, W. Meadows, Benelli and Ferlach.

Investigators also recovered ammunition of different calibers, including 71 rounds of .375 caliber, two rounds of .458 caliber, 149 rounds of .450 caliber, 83 rounds of .243 caliber, 423 rounds of 12-bore caliber and 110 rounds of .470 caliber.

The ammunition recovered totaled 838 rounds across the six calibers.

The DCI stated that the recovered ammunition was not reflected in the conservancy's firearms records.

Officers also indicated that no satisfactory explanation or supporting documentation was provided to account for its possession.

The discovery raised questions about how the ammunition was acquired, stored, and managed, particularly since it was not accounted for in the conservancy's official records.

The search subsequently extended to the conservancy's armory, where detectives made further discoveries involving wildlife trophies.

Officers recovered two elephant tusks weighing 31.10 kilograms and 28.50 kilograms, respectively, along with a dried lion skin.

According to the DCI, neither the elephant tusks nor the lion skin had been declared to the Kenya Wildlife Service or entered in the conservancy's records.

The agency said the circumstances surrounding the possession and handling of the wildlife trophies were among the issues investigators were examining.

Following the discoveries, officers documented the recovered firearms, ammunition and wildlife trophies before escorting them to Nanyuki Police Station for further police action.

Heath was arrested and placed in custody as detectives began processing him ahead of his arraignment in court.

The DCI said investigations were ongoing, with detectives working alongside KWS to establish the full circumstances surrounding the recoveries and determine whether additional offenses had been committed.

The investigation is expected to establish how the firearms and ammunition came into the conservancy's possession, why some of the items were missing from its records and the circumstances under which the elephant tusks and lion skin were held.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to working with other government agencies to protect Kenya's wildlife heritage and combat the unlawful possession and exploitation of protected wildlife products.

The arrest comes amid continued efforts by security and wildlife agencies to enforce laws governing firearms possession and the protection of endangered species.