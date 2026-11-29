Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of discriminating against tea farmers through what he termed unequal distribution of government support, questioning why billions of shillings are being directed towards selected tea-growing regions while others are excluded.

Gachagua criticised the government's allocation of Sh3.7 billion towards the tea sector, arguing that farmers in Murang'a, Bomet, Kericho and other tea-growing areas should receive equal support from public funds.

Speaking during a church service at ACK Mukuria Hungu Church in Kiharu Constituency, Murang’a County, on Sunday, he questioned why taxpayers' money was being used to support farmers in some regions while others faced similar challenges without comparable assistance.

"How can you say usawa ni sawa and then you put Sh3.7 billion to assist tea farmers in some areas and others are not assisted? You cannot discriminate the farmers," Gachagua said.

He dismissed the government's equality messaging as a political deception, saying the allocation contradicted its promise to treat Kenyans fairly.

The Sh3.7 billion package was announced by President Ruto in November 9, 2026, to support struggling tea factories in the West and East of the Rift Valley.

Speaking at Nyamaiya grounds in Nyamira County, the President said Sh1.2 billion had already been released, with another Sh2.5 billion planned for the next financial year to modernise factories, improve efficiency and reduce energy costs through solarisation.

Gachagua also took issue with the 0.8 per cent tea levy, which he said had placed an additional financial burden on farmers already struggling with low earnings.

The former Deputy President further accused the government of failing to honour its promise to supply fertiliser to tea farmers at Sh2,500 per bag, saying deductions were now being made from their earnings to recover the cost of the subsidised farm input.

He claimed the government had withheld Sh7 billion owed to the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), forcing the agency to recover the money from farmers.

"President alisema fertiliser iwe ya Sh2,500. Hakupeana pesa kwa KTDA. KTDA ikachukua pesa yake ikanunua fertiliser na kupunguzia wakulima. Serikali imekataa kulipa KTDA Sh7 billion. Sasa KTDA imeanza kukata wakulima hizo pesa," he said.

Gachagua argued that the deductions had undermined the government's promise to lower production costs, leaving farmers to shoulder the financial burden despite assurances of cheaper inputs.

He also questioned the criteria used to determine which farmers benefited from government interventions, insisting that public resources should be distributed fairly across all tea-growing regions.

His remarks come amid longstanding concerns over disparities in tea earnings between farmers in the East and West of the Rift Valley, with differences in factory productivity, auction prices and production costs affecting bonus payments.

In its November announcement, the government said the Sh3.7 billion factory modernisation programme was intended to address some of these disparities by improving processing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Gachagua's criticism adds to the growing political debate over the management of the tea sector, particularly the cost of farm inputs, farmers' earnings and the distribution of government support.

He maintained that tea farmers across the country deserved equal treatment, regardless of their geographical location.

"Usawa ni sawa is a con game. There is nothing like that," he said.