Kenya's financial sector regulators have launched a new consumer protection framework aimed at strengthening safeguards for customers, promoting transparency and improving accountability across financial services.

The framework was unveiled during the 17th Annual Board Retreat of the Joint Financial Sector Regulators Forum held in Mombasa County on Friday, November 27, 2026.

The initiative seeks to promote fair treatment of financial services consumers, strengthen accountability and build public confidence in the financial sector amid emerging risks.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the Forum called on all member institutions and stakeholders to implement the Financial Consumer Protection Framework to address emerging and evolving market conduct risks.

The regulators also agreed to establish clear mechanisms for evaluating, measuring and reporting progress in implementing the framework and assessing its effectiveness.

The Forum said the initiative was an important milestone towards strengthening consumer safeguards and promoting a stable, resilient, inclusive and consumer-centred financial sector.

"The Forum featured the launch of the Financial Consumer Protection Framework – an important milestone towards strengthening financial consumer safeguards, promoting fair treatment, enhancing transparency and accountability, and building trust in financial services," the communique stated.

Beyond consumer protection, the regulators resolved to strengthen surveillance of systemic financial stability, collaborative macroprudential oversight, crisis preparedness and supervision of financial conglomerates.

They also identified cybersecurity resilience and compliance with anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and counter-proliferation financing requirements as key priorities.

During the retreat, members agreed on the need to strengthen monitoring and mitigation of cyber risks in the financial sector while raising awareness of activities that could undermine public confidence.

The meeting also featured a national Financial Crisis Simulation Exercise designed to assess the country's preparedness to respond to potential disruptions in the financial system.

Following the exercise, the Forum identified several areas requiring improvement, including coordination and information sharing among financial sector regulators and safety nets.

Other areas included strengthening legal and governance frameworks as well as collateral management arrangements.

Consequently, the regulators agreed to develop a comprehensive framework to strengthen crisis preparedness, management and resolution in the financial sector.

The proposed framework is expected to support more effective responses to financial crises and improve coordination among institutions responsible for maintaining financial stability.

A team from the World Bank facilitated the simulation exercise alongside representatives from the Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI).

Seven MEFMI member countries participated as observers, while MEFMI and East African Community Partner State central bank members were incorporated into the exercise because Kenyan financial institutions operate in their jurisdictions.

The Forum said it would receive a comprehensive report on the findings of the crisis simulation exercise in early 2027.

The Joint Financial Sector Regulators Forum was established in 2009 to facilitate information sharing, align regulatory and policy approaches and develop robust frameworks to safeguard financial sector stability.

Its membership comprises the Capital Markets Authority, Central Bank of Kenya, Insurance Regulatory Authority, Retirement Benefits Authority, Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation and Policyholders Compensation Fund.

The latest resolutions come as regulators seek to strengthen oversight, improve consumer protection and enhance the financial sector's ability to withstand emerging economic and technological risks.