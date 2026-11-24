Police have arrested two suspected criminals in Tudor, Mombasa, and seized an assortment of crude weapons during an intelligence-driven operation targeting individuals believed to be involved in criminal activities in the coastal city.

The suspects were apprehended on Monday, November 23, 2026, by officers attached to Makupa Police Station following a security operation informed by intelligence gathered by the police.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers raided the Tudor area, where they arrested the two men described as notorious criminals and recovered several crude weapons believed to be linked to suspected criminal activities.

The recovered items were taken into police custody and secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations and possible court proceedings.

In a statement, the police service confirmed that the suspects were being held at Makupa Police Station pending their arraignment in court.

"Following an intelligence-led operation yesterday, 23rd November 2026, police officers from Makupa Police Station arrested two notorious criminals within the Tudor area and recovered an assortment of crude weapons," the police service stated.

The arrests come as security agencies step up operations across the Coast region, with a focus on identifying and dismantling armed criminal groups and individuals suspected of threatening public safety.

The NPS said it would continue carrying out targeted security operations in different parts of the country to disrupt criminal networks and prevent activities that could put residents at risk.

"The National Police Service reaffirms its commitment to sustaining intensified security operations aimed at dismantling and combating all armed criminal groupings across the Coast region and, indeed, nationwide," the statement added.

The latest operation is part of broader police efforts to address security concerns in Mombasa through intelligence gathering, targeted arrests and cooperation with members of the public.

Tudor, one of the residential neighbourhoods in Mombasa, was the latest area to witness such an operation as police continue efforts to identify suspected offenders and improve security within the region.

The police service has called on residents to support the ongoing operations by sharing information about individuals or activities that could pose a threat to public safety.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspicious incidents to the nearest police station or use the available emergency response channels to alert officers.

Residents can contact the police through the toll-free emergency numbers 999 and 911.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has also provided an anonymous reporting platform through its toll-free line 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

The NPS maintained that information from the public remained an important part of efforts to identify criminal networks, prevent offences and maintain law and order.

"We continue to urge members of the public to cooperate with the police and to share any information that may assist in maintaining law and order. Reports can be made at the nearest police station or via local emergency services, through the toll-free numbers 999 or 911; #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203; or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000," the service stated.

Meanwhile, investigations into the latest arrests are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the possession of the recovered weapons and whether the suspects have links to other criminal activities in the region.

The two suspects are expected to be presented in court as police continue with investigations, while the NPS has pledged to sustain intelligence-led operations targeting armed criminal groups across the Coast and other parts of the country.