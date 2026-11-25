The United States will host the 2028 Copa America, returning as tournament hosts for the second consecutive edition as South American and North American football authorities strengthen their partnership to bring teams from across the Americas together.

The competition, scheduled to run from June 9 to July 9, 2028, will feature 16 national teams, comprising 10 sides from South America and six from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) confirmed the hosting arrangement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The six CONCACAF representatives will earn their places through the 2027 Gold Cup, while the remaining 10 slots will go to South American nations.

The announcement means the US will stage the continental championship for the second time in four years, having hosted the 2024 edition, which ended with Argentina defeating Colombia in the final.

Argentina lifted the trophy after beating Colombia in a match played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on July 15, 2024.

The US previously hosted the competition in 2016, when it also welcomed teams from across the two football confederations. The American national team finished fourth in that edition.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said the decision followed the successful partnership between the two governing bodies during the 2024 tournament, adding that the next edition would provide more opportunities for teams from his region to compete against top South American opposition.

“After our collaboration in 2024, we are pleased to join forces again to bring the CONMEBOL Copa America to our region in 2028," CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

"This agreement will bring six CONCACAF national teams a new opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world, while further reinforcing the competitive significance of our CONCACAF Gold Cup."

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez also welcomed the agreement, describing the competition as an important part of South American football's history and identity.

He said returning to the US would strengthen the existing relationship between the two confederations and support their shared ambition of growing the sport across the continent.

“The CONMEBOL Copa America is much more than a tournament: it is part of our identity, our history, and the greatness of South American football," CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement.

"In 2028, we will once again bring that passion to the United States, reaffirming our historic partnership with CONCACAF and our shared commitment to continuing to drive the growth of football across the continent."

The two federations said further information on the host cities and stadiums that will stage the matches will be announced at a later date.