Senegal and Morocco are awaiting a decisive ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that will determine who is officially crowned champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), nearly 10 months after a dramatic final in Rabat ended in controversy. The Swiss-based sports court is expected to deliver its judgement on Tuesday, November 24, following an appeal by Senegal against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip them of the title and award it to Morocco.

The dispute has turned what should have been a straightforward football contest into a lengthy legal battle, with the two countries waiting to discover who will take home the continental crown.

Senegal had initially been declared winners after defeating hosts Morocco 1-0 in extra time in January. However, the result was overturned in March after CAF's appeals board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by temporarily leaving the pitch in protest against a controversial refereeing decision.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) challenged the decision at CAS, describing CAF's ruling as unfair and unacceptable.

The case was heard privately on October 8 by a panel of three arbitrators, with the final decision expected to settle one of the most controversial episodes in African football.

How the Afcon final descended into chaos

The final, played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat before approximately 66,000 spectators, had been highly anticipated, with Morocco seeking their first Afcon title since 1976.

However, the contest took an unexpected turn during second-half stoppage time when tensions erupted following two controversial decisions by referee Jean Jacques Ndala.

With the match still goalless, Senegal thought they had taken the lead through Ismaila Sarr, only for the referee to disallow the goal after blowing for a Morocco free-kick.

The situation became more heated in the 98th minute when the referee awarded Morocco a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The decision sparked outrage among Senegal's players and technical bench, with coach Pape Thiaw leading several players and members of his technical staff off the pitch and into the tunnel.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between Senegal supporters and security personnel, briefly disrupting proceedings as tensions escalated inside the stadium.

Play eventually resumed, but Morocco failed to capitalise on their opportunity to secure victory after Brahim Diaz missed a penalty in the 124th minute.

Diaz attempted a Panenka-style chip, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy comfortably collected the ball, denying Morocco a chance to end their 50-year wait for the continental title.

Senegal took advantage of the reprieve when Pape Gueye scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory, allowing the West African nation to lift the Afcon trophy for the second time.

However, the celebrations would later be overshadowed by a legal battle that put the outcome of the final in doubt.

Why CAF stripped Senegal of the title

Following the final, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) lodged a formal complaint with CAF, arguing that Senegal had violated the competition's regulations by walking off the pitch before the match had officially ended.

Morocco relied on Article 82 of the tournament regulations, which falls under a section dealing with withdrawals and outlines the consequences for teams that abandon matches without the referee's permission.

The provision states: "If, for any reason whatsoever, a team... refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee", they shall be "considered [the loser] and shall be eliminated from the current competition".

In March, CAF's appeals board upheld Morocco's complaint, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match.

The decision effectively overturned the result on the pitch and handed Morocco a 3-0 victory, making them the officially recognised Afcon champions at the time.

However, the ruling attracted criticism from several quarters, with questions raised over whether CAF had the authority to overturn the result after the match had continued and ended with Senegal winning.

Some observers, including a former senior CAF official, argued that only the referee had the authority to abandon a match following a team's walk-off.

Morocco maintained that its complaint was about ensuring the tournament regulations were properly enforced.

Senegal, on the other hand, strongly rejected the decision, describing it as "unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable" before taking the matter to CAS.

How CAS will determine the winner

Established in 1984 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, CAS serves as an independent legal institution responsible for resolving disputes in international sport.

Its authority is recognised by major sporting organisations, making its decisions binding and final in most cases. A ruling can only be challenged in Switzerland's highest court under limited legal grounds.

The institution handles more than 900 cases annually involving over 50 sports, covering disputes related to player transfers, employment contracts, doping, corruption, broadcasting rights and the organisation of sporting competitions.

Senegal's appeal was heard in private on October 8 by a three-member panel appointed for their experience in sports law.

The panel was chaired by French legal expert Gerald Simon, who founded the Sports Law Laboratory at the University of Burgundy and has been a CAS member for 23 years.

He was joined by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based lawyer and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

The three arbitrators were tasked with examining Senegal's appeal and determining whether CAF was justified in overturning the original match result.

Had the panel failed to reach a consensus, CAS president Simon would have made the final decision.

Possible consequences for African football

The outcome of the case could have far-reaching consequences for CAF, particularly regarding how the continental governing body handles disciplinary matters and disputes involving match results.

Although CAF's appeals board operates independently, a decision by CAS to overturn its ruling would raise further questions about the organisation's handling of the Afcon final and its disciplinary procedures.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe had earlier indicated that the organisation would respect and implement whatever decision CAS makes.

A ruling in Senegal's favour could also force CAF to review aspects of its competition regulations to avoid similar disputes in future tournaments.

The incident has already contributed to changes in football regulations.

In April, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), which oversees the laws of the game, introduced new provisions allowing referees to punish players and team officials who encourage players to leave the field in protest against decisions.

"The referee may sanction with a red card any player who leaves the field of play in protest at a referee's decision," said Ifab, the game's lawmaking body, in April.

"This new rule will also apply to any team official who incites players to leave the field of play. A team that causes a match to be abandoned will, in principle, forfeit the match."

The controversy has also affected the careers of the coaches who led the two sides during the final.

Thiaw lost his position following Senegal's elimination in the last 32 of the World Cup this summer, while Morocco coach Walid Regragui was dismissed in March.

Beyond the legal proceedings, the fallout has exposed growing tensions between the two football federations, with the relationship between them expected to remain strained regardless of the final verdict.

Moroccan football officials were angered by Senegal's decision to walk off the pitch, arguing that the incident damaged the reputation of a tournament into which the kingdom had invested considerable resources.

Morocco had hosted the continental competition for the first time since 1988 and was hoping to use the tournament to strengthen its position in African football.

Senegal's federation and government, meanwhile, have raised concerns over what they view as Morocco's growing influence within CAF, reflecting wider feelings across the continent about the country's position in African football administration.

The relationship was further strained by other incidents during the final, including allegations that laser pens were directed at players' eyes and that ball boys repeatedly moved Mendy's towel.

One particularly unusual incident involved Senegal's reserve goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf, who was tackled to the ground by three ball boys as he attempted to intervene after they tried to interfere with Mendy's towel.

The controversy has also extended beyond the football pitch. Some Senegalese supporters who were initially convicted of hooliganism offences following clashes during the final eventually returned home after receiving a royal pardon.

With the next Afcon scheduled for June and July 2027, attention will now turn to whether the dispute between the two football powers will affect their future encounters.

A potential meeting between Senegal and Morocco would attract considerable attention, given the rivalry that has emerged from the events surrounding the final.

For now, both countries remain in suspense as CAS prepares to deliver a verdict that will finally determine the official winners of the 2025 Afcon, bringing an extraordinary 10-month battle over a football title closer to an end.