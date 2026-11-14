Owono handed 12-game suspension after collision that killed Tenerife striker

Spanish football authorities have imposed a 12-match ban on FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono following a challenge that preceded the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel, as the club gives the player time to decide whether he wants to continue his career.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was punished by the Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee after being sent off during a second-division encounter between the two clubs on November 2.

Owono was dismissed in the closing stages of the match after making contact with De Miguel, who died the following day at the age of 30.

In arriving at its decision, the disciplinary committee said it relied on the referee's official account of the incident, which described the challenge as involving excessive force.

According to the report, Owono was shown a red card for "violently striking an opponent in the chest with his leg, using excessive force, while the ball was in play'.

The committee also recognised the fatal consequences of the incident, noting: "The tragic outcome of the incident, resulting in the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, is public knowledge."

It concluded that the seriousness of the goalkeeper's actions, alongside the circumstances surrounding the incident, warranted the highest penalty provided for under the rules.

The committee said the "nature of the conduct described and the accompanying circumstances" meant that "the maximum sanction, a 12-match suspension, is justified".

In a separate ruling, the federation confirmed that the match would not be resumed after being abandoned following the incident.

Play had been halted seven minutes into stoppage time, with the two teams level at 2-2. The federation opted to preserve the result rather than require the players to return to the field and complete the remaining minutes.

Explaining the decision, it said: "This avoids having to resume play from the precise moment at which the tragic incident occurred."

Another federation committee agreed that allowing the result to stand was the appropriate way to handle the unusual circumstances, describing it as the "most respectful course of action, given the extraordinary and tragic circumstances of this case".

Meanwhile, questions remain over whether Owono will return to competitive football after the incident.

The goalkeeper, who represents Equatorial Guinea internationally, has been spending time with his family as he considers his next move.

Through a statement released by FC Andorra on November 4, Owono spoke of the emotional toll of the tragedy, describing the period as "the most difficult days" of his life and expressing "enormous pain" over De Miguel's death.

FC Andorra manager Carles Manso said on Thursday that the club was not placing any pressure on the goalkeeper to make a quick decision about his future.

Manso emphasised that Owono would be allowed to determine whether he wanted to resume playing, when he felt ready or whether he preferred to step away from football altogether.

He said Owono was "completely free to make any decision" regarding his return.

"What we have to do is support him in every way and be close to him.

"We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make ‌any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return.

"When he feels it is appropriate and when he feels genuinely ready to take a decision like that [he will do so]."

The club's position is that the goalkeeper should have the time and support needed to make a personal decision without pressure following the death of the Tenerife forward.