Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel dies after suffering cardiac arrest during match

Spanish second-division side Tenerife have confirmed the death of forward Jesús de Miguel after he suffered a cardiac arrest following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during their match on Monday.

The 30-year-old was challenging for the ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest in the closing minutes of the game at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López.



He collapsed and received medical attention on the pitch for more than five minutes before being rushed to hospital by ambulance.



The match was subsequently abandoned, while Owono was shown a straight red card.

Tenerife said his condition had deteriorated before confirming his death at 8 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

In a statement, the club said: “No words can ease the pain; nothing can lessen this great feeling of sadness. Our thoughts are with the family, his close friends and Tenerife fans, who today are grieving over this terrible news.”

De Miguel made his senior debut with Leganés B in 2015 and went on to play for eight other Spanish clubs before joining Tenerife last year.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the clubs that have paid tribute, sending condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones.