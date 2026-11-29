DAP-Kenya Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa has threatened street protests if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) fails to address opposition concerns over preparations for the 2027 General Election, accusing the electoral body of ignoring calls for reforms and transparency.

Wamalwa said opposition parties had sought engagement with the commission since January 2026, but accused IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon of failing to honor an agreement to establish a technical committee to examine their concerns.

Speaking during an interview on Hot 96 on Sunday, he said the opposition had proposed a team of lawyers and information technology experts to work with the commission on electoral technology, voter registration and changes to the legal framework ahead of the August 10, 2027 polls.

“We wanted to catch this worm early enough in January, but Ethekon has created an iron curtain between us and the Commission,” Wamalwa said.

The DAP-K leader said the opposition had identified two key issues during its initial engagement with IEBC: the removal of Commission Chief Executive Marjan Hussein Marjan and the replacement of Smartmatic, the technology provider involved in Kenya’s electoral process.

Wamalwa questioned the suitability of Smartmatic, citing allegations about its involvement in election manipulation in Venezuela. He warned that renewing its contract without addressing the opposition’s concerns could undermine confidence in the next election.

He also raised concerns about the integrity of the voters’ register, alleging that foreigners from neighboring countries were being issued Kenyan identification documents and registered as voters in border counties.

Wamalwa cited remarks he attributed to government officials about mobilizing voters from Uganda and Somalia, arguing that Kenya must protect its sovereignty.

“Kenyans’ sovereign power belongs to the people, not the people of Uganda or the people of Somalia,” he said.

He further accused the commission of failing to demonstrate independence, claiming that government officials' responses whenever the opposition raised concerns had fuelled suspicions of possible interference in its operations.

Wamalwa warned that the opposition would mobilize Kenyans to take to the streets if the commission failed to engage them meaningfully.

“If Ethekon, between now and December, does not act, there is only one language this government understands, and that is pressure. We’ll have to go back to the streets,” he said.

The concerns come amid a wider standoff between the opposition and IEBC over proposed electoral reforms.

The People’s Coalition on Electoral Reforms, led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, has demanded a clean, independently verifiable voters’ register; an end to presidential tallying at Bomas; electronic voting for Kenyans in the diaspora; and live-streaming of voting, counting, and results announcements.

Opposition leaders walked out of an IEBC consultative meeting on November 19, saying the commission had failed to include their proposals in the agenda.

The commission said it remained open to receiving formal submissions and pledged continued engagement with political parties and other stakeholders, reaffirming its commitment to conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections.