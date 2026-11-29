The Port of Mombasa has welcomed the luxury superyacht MV Emerald Kaia, the first cruise vessel to make a maiden call during the 2026 cruise season, carrying 128 guests.

The vessel, operated by Emerald Cruises, docked on Sunday, marking the start of another cruise season as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a destination for international cruise tourism.

A total of 76 passengers are scheduled to disembark in Mombasa, while 65 others will board the vessel for the next leg of their journey.

Passengers arriving in the coastal city are expected to explore its historical attractions, including the historic Old Town, experience Swahili heritage, visit Wasini Island and enjoy the region's beaches.

The superyacht, which is less than a year old, features luxury accommodation, with suites and staterooms ranging from Oceanview Staterooms to Terrace, Yacht and Owner's Suites. Most of the accommodation options have step-out balconies.

It also offers several dining and entertainment facilities, including La Cucina, Night Market Grill, Soléa Bar and Bistro, Amici Bar and Lounge, as well as a Sky Deck and Lounge.

The vessel's facilities, according to the statement, are designed to provide guests with an "intimate and personalised cruising experience".

The latest arrival comes amid growth in cruise tourism at the Port of Mombasa, with vessel arrivals increasing by 80 per cent between January and November 2026 compared with the same period last year.

According to the port, nine cruise ships called at Mombasa during the period, up from five in 2025.

Passenger arrivals also increased by 12.5%, rising from 4,247 to 4,776 over the same period.

During the maiden call ceremony, Captain Moses Muthama, Manager of Marine Operations, Maintenance and Hydrography, presented a First Call Certificate and commemorative plaque to the vessel's captain, Ratco Paravic.

The presentation was made on behalf of Kenya Ports Authority Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto.

The growing cruise traffic is expected to provide further opportunities for coastal tourism businesses, including tour operators, hospitality establishments and other service providers catering to international visitors.