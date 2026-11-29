South Sudan has extended its nationwide voter registration exercise by seven days to December 5, giving eligible citizens additional time to register ahead of the country's first general elections since independence, scheduled for February 11, 2027.

The National Elections Commission announced the extension on Saturday, November 28, the day the initial registration period was due to end, citing logistical challenges and concerns over inadequate coverage of some registration centres.

The exercise, which began on November 14, was initially scheduled to run for 15 days across the country.

Commission chairman Gabriel Bol Deng said the extension followed concerns raised by various stakeholders over difficulties accessing some parts of the country and ensuring all designated centres were adequately covered.

"The Commission has received concerns from various stakeholders regarding logistical challenges, inadequate coverage of certain registration centres and the need to ensure inclusive participation in the electoral process," the commission said in a notice.

The additional seven days are intended to give eligible citizens who had been unable to register another opportunity, particularly those living in hard-to-reach areas, as well as people in prisons and military barracks.

"The Commission considers it necessary to extend the registration period to promote inclusivity, equal participation and the credibility of the voter registration," the notice added.

The commission has directed regional election committees to keep all designated registration centres operational throughout the extended period and ensure registration materials remain available.

The committees have also been instructed to continue civic education activities and submit daily reports on registration progress to the national commission.

The registration extension comes as South Sudan prepares for its first general elections since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, after years of repeated postponements linked to political disagreements, insecurity and delays in implementing the 2018 peace agreement.

The country had initially planned to hold the elections in December 2022 under the peace deal, but the transitional government extended the political transition, pushing the vote to December 2024.

In September 2024, President Salva Kiir's administration announced another two-year extension, moving the planned elections to December 22, 2026.

However, on November 14, the National Elections Commission revised the electoral calendar again, setting February 11, 2027, as the new polling date.

Preparations remain under scrutiny amid concerns over incomplete security sector reforms, the unification of rival forces and the implementation of key provisions of the peace agreement.

In August, the United Nations Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned that essential political, security and human rights safeguards required for peaceful and credible elections remained largely absent.

The commission also raised concerns over renewed armed conflict and restrictions on political participation, highlighting the challenges facing the country as it prepares for its first national vote since independence.