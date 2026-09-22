President Kiir ends South Sudan transitional government ahead of December 22 polls

South Sudan has entered the final phase of its transition to elected government after President Salva Kiir Mayardit dissolved the transitional administration ahead of the December 22, 2026 elections.

Kiir announced the decision on Tuesday, September 22, during an expanded meeting of the presidency that brought together vice presidents, political party leaders, presidential advisers, ministers and other senior government officials.

The announcement came three months before the planned vote and a day after Kiir signed amendments to the National Elections Act, 2012, following their passage by Parliament.

“It is today, on this date of 22 September 2026, that I want to announce to you that the Government will be dissolved today, as per the legal requirements governing the conduct of every election,” Kiir said.

The President said the decision followed an agreement reached by political leaders during an expanded presidency meeting on December 10, 2025.

The leaders had agreed against extending the transitional period again and committed to moving towards elections.

“I want to appreciate your presence, which shows your commitment and support to move this country forward as per our agreement in the expanded meeting of 10 December 2025,” President Kiir said.

Political leaders present at Tuesday’s meeting renewed their commitment to the December elections and agreed to participate in an Inter-Party Dialogue aimed at resolving outstanding political and electoral matters before the polls.

Law clears way for elections

The dissolution follows changes to South Sudan’s electoral laws that removed a legal requirement for the elections to await the completion of the permanent constitution-making process and the national population and housing census.

Kiir signed the amendments to the National Elections Act on Monday, September 21, after Parliament passed them.

The revised law gives the National Elections Commission room to continue preparing for the December vote without waiting for the constitution-making process and census to be completed.

The amendments have drawn opposition from political groups. The main opposition coalition rejected the changes, citing disagreements over the electoral process.

Under the amended law, the current executive leadership will remain in office during the election period. The President will retain his constitutional powers until an elected president assumes office.

Kiir says peace agreement remains intact

Kiir also used the meeting to maintain that the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) remains in force.

He said he had communicated the same position during engagements with the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, also known as the C5.

According to Kiir, progress has been made in key areas necessary for the elections, including legal reforms, administrative preparations, logistics, security and political dialogue.

He said the Political Parties Council had registered about 39 political parties.

The President said the National Elections Commission had also established a headquarters and offices across all states as part of preparations for the polls.

He added that civic education had started, while voter-registration centres had been assessed across the country.

Voter registration is expected to begin soon, according to Kiir.

December polls

The dissolution leaves South Sudan three months away from the December 22 elections, which would mark a major step in the country's transition following years of delayed polls.

South Sudan has never conducted a general election since becoming independent in 2011, with successive elections postponed during the transitional period.

The December vote is expected to be conducted under the amended electoral law as preparations continue, amid political disagreements and concerns over the readiness of the process.

Kiir said the African Union Peace and Security Council had recognised the government's commitment to holding the elections in December 2026 during its 1,264th meeting in August.

The President also thanked C5 leaders for their support for the electoral process and said work under the security pathway was continuing to support a peaceful election.