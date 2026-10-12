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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

South Sudan

Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash
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Two Kenyans among 14 dead in South Sudan plane crash

The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.

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Over 169 killed in pre-dawn attack on South Sudan’s Ruweng area
Global Affairs

Over 169 killed in pre-dawn attack on South Sudan’s Ruweng area

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan condemned the bloodshed and said it had stepped in to protect civilians fleeing the violence. In a statement, the mission said more than 1,000 people were temporarily sheltering at its base in the area, where peacekeepers are also offering urgent medical help to the injured.

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Conflicts to watch in Africa in 2026
Global Affairs

Conflicts to watch in Africa in 2026

According to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Conflicts to Watch in 2026 report, several ongoing and potential conflicts on the African continent remain significant sources of instability in the year ahead.

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Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni (L) meets his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir. PHOTO/South Sudan Presidency
Global Affairs

Key African elections in 2026 that Kenya is watching

South Sudan’s National Elections Commission has set December 22, 2026, as the date for the country’s general election. This will be South Sudan’s first national vote since independence in 2011. The election has been delayed repeatedly due to civil conflict, weak institutions, and unmet legal and administrative requirements. The planned vote will include presidential, national, and sub-national legislative positions under the current transitional constitutional arrangement.

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