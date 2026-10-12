At least 72 gold miners killed in air strikes in Sudan
Emergency Lawyers, which is based in Khartoum, says the attacks destroyed miners’ camps and excavation pits, with people reportedly trapped inside.
Emergency Lawyers, which is based in Khartoum, says the attacks destroyed miners’ camps and excavation pits, with people reportedly trapped inside.
The announcement came three months before the planned vote and a day after Kiir signed amendments to the National Elections Act, 2012, following their passage by Parliament.
Data from the UNHCR Economic Survey 2026 shows that the displaced population from Somalia increased from 288,648 in 2022 to 470,148 by May 31, 2026
The last food distributions for the most vulnerable 240,000 refugees are expected to take place in September unless fresh funding is secured urgently. They are among the 650,000 refugees who had previously been receiving food assistance across the country.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the embassy had experienced a technical issue that affected part of its operations, but said the problem was being addressed.
The KCB Foundation has launched its KCB Scholars Programme in South Sudan, awarding scholarships to third-year medical students as part of efforts to expand access to higher education and strengthen the country’s health workforce.
The president recalled expressing doubts about having several vice presidents even before South Sudan became independent, saying he questioned former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir over how such an arrangement would work.
The visit forms part of UDA's broader strategy to deepen regional political engagement by building stronger institutional partnerships with governing parties in neighbouring countries.
The update was made following a request by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, who sought clarity on government action regarding the tragedy involving a Kenyan-registered aircraft.
The lender says the funding is helping strengthen enterprise resilience, create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth, particularly among businesses that face challenges accessing traditional sources of capital.
The plane, which was on a domestic flight from Yei, went down about 20 kilometres south-west of the capital shortly after takeoff. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority says investigators have been sent to the crash site to establish the cause.
According to the UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, more than 160 people have been killed and over 280,000 forced from their homes in just 17 days since fighting intensified in January.
The United Nations Mission in South Sudan condemned the bloodshed and said it had stepped in to protect civilians fleeing the violence. In a statement, the mission said more than 1,000 people were temporarily sheltering at its base in the area, where peacekeepers are also offering urgent medical help to the injured.
In a statement released on Friday, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights described the killings as extrajudicial and a blatant violation of human rights, underscoring the state’s failure to protect its citizens.
According to LSK, the current framework, as set before 2012, limits eligibility to Kenyan citizens, advocates from the High Court of Uganda or Tanzania, and certain lawyers qualified in Commonwealth countries, provided they meet specific statutory conditions.
Ruto stressed the need to bring on board hold-out groups and those left out of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity, saying unresolved matters under the Revitalised Peace Agreement must be addressed before the country heads to the polls.
The ruling comes after Ajak admitted to conspiracy charges tied to weapons export laws and follows the earlier sentencing of his associate, Abraham Chol Keech, who received a 41-month prison term on December 18, 2025, alongside three years of supervised release.
The attacks come amid renewed clashes in Jonglei state between government troops and forces loyal to First Vice-President Riek Machar. Machar was suspended from his position after being accused of plotting to overthrow President Salva Kiir, fueling tensions and instability in the country
The WFP said its 12-boat convoy, transporting more than 1,500 metric tonnes of vital food assistance, was attacked multiple times by armed youth between January 30, 2026, and February 1, 2026.
The UN chief’s appeal comes as clashes in Jonglei disrupt local communities and hinder aid operations.
A recent video released over the weekend showed Lieutenant General Johnson Thabo, commander of the Agwelek militia and assistant army chief for mobilisation, directing government troops to “spare no lives” and target homes as they advanced toward Jonglei to counter a rebel offensive.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Youssouf said he was “deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in parts of the Republic of South Sudan,” citing reports of rising tensions and violence that have forced large numbers of people to flee their homes.
According to ICPAC, there is a 45 per cent chance of wetter-than-normal rainfall across much of Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, central and western Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, northern Somalia, and Djibouti.
Humanitarian groups warn that the new military operation may push more people from their homes, adding pressure on aid efforts and making it harder to reach those in urgent need.
SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said the directives target areas under the control of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO), specifically Nyirol, Uror and Akobo counties, citing the imminent start of military operations.
South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, descended into civil war in 2013, two years after gaining independence, when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of planning a coup.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Conflicts to Watch in 2026 report, several ongoing and potential conflicts on the African continent remain significant sources of instability in the year ahead.
South Sudan’s National Elections Commission has set December 22, 2026, as the date for the country’s general election. This will be South Sudan’s first national vote since independence in 2011. The election has been delayed repeatedly due to civil conflict, weak institutions, and unmet legal and administrative requirements. The planned vote will include presidential, national, and sub-national legislative positions under the current transitional constitutional arrangement.
Mandera South MP Abdul Haro visited Juba after a market fire destroyed stalls used by Kenyan traders and urged the Kenyan Embassy to register a diaspora business community for better support.
With nearly 50,000 Kenyans powering key sectors in the neighbouring country, the lawmaker warns that the government cannot afford to overlook a community that sends home over Sh500 million annually.