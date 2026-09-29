UDA sets October 8 for postponed Mombasa ward elections

The United Democratic Alliance Party has changed the timetable for its Mombasa grassroots elections, moving the ward-level polls to October 8 as President William Ruto continues his development tour of the Coast.

The elections were initially scheduled for Saturday, October 3, but the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) has pushed them forward by five days.

According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.

“The Ward-Level Elections in Mombasa County, previously scheduled for Saturday, 3rd October 2026, have been postponed,” Mwaura said.

The NEB attributed the adjustment to the President’s ongoing development tour and other official engagements taking place in the county.

“Accordingly, the Ward-level Elections in Mombasa County shall now be conducted on Thursday, 8th October 2026, from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.,” the notice stated.

The board asked polling centre officials who are also contesting for ward-level positions to take note of the new date and make the necessary preparations.

UDA members, party leaders and other stakeholders in Mombasa were similarly informed of the revised election schedule.

The change comes as Ruto undertakes a week-long tour of the Coast, during which he is expected to inspect and launch several government projects and programmes.

The President’s programme includes activities involving infrastructure, housing and other development projects across the region.

His Coast tour is also taking place as preparations continue for the planned groundbreaking of the Sh2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery in Lamu.

UDA has been stepping up grassroots activities as it works to strengthen its party structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The ward elections are part of the party’s efforts to fill grassroots positions and reinforce its organisational network across Mombasa County.

The five-day adjustment provides candidates and party officials with additional time to prepare for the exercise.

The NEB said the revised date applies to the ward-level elections in Mombasa County, with polling scheduled to begin at 8am and close at 5pm.

Party members are expected to take part in the elections in line with the applicable arrangements.

Mwaura signed the notice in his capacity as chairman of the UDA National Elections Board.