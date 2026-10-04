UDA opens 24-hour window for challenges to grassroots election results

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has opened a 24-hour window for members to lodge disputes arising from its ward-level grassroots elections held in Kisii, Kericho, Bungoma, Wajir and Baringo counties.

The party’s Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee (ENDRC) said all electoral disputes should be lodged within 24 hours of the declaration of results or a nomination decision giving rise to the respective dispute.

“ALL electoral disputes should be lodged before the ENDRC within twenty-four (24) hours, upon declaration of results or nomination decision giving rise to the respective dispute,” the committee said in a notice dated October 3, 2026.

The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].

The ENDRC, chaired by Adrian Kamotho, said it would be available to “receive, hear and determine all disputes” relating to the party’s grassroots elections.

The notice followed the conclusion of ward-level elections in Kisii County on October 2 and elections in Kericho, Bungoma, Wajir and Baringo counties on 3 October.

UDA had earlier said it had successfully conducted ward-level elections across all 45 wards in the nine constituencies of Kisii County.

The party said National Elections Board (NEB) member Halake Diida, who is in charge of Kisii County, oversaw the exercise with support from the UDA Secretariat team led by James Losikany, the party’s Head of Human Resources and Administration.

UDA National Treasurer and Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi also observed voting and turnout in Birongo Ward in Nyaribari Chache and Masimba Ward in Nyaribari Masaba.

According to the party, voting proceeded smoothly across Kisii County, with members turning out to participate in the exercise.

“Voting went smoothly across the county as party members turned out to exercise their democratic right and choose the leaders who will drive the party's agenda at the grassroots,” UDA said in a statement issued on 2 October.

The dispute window gives candidates and party members a limited period to challenge results or nomination decisions arising from the grassroots elections.

The ENDRC is expected to consider the complaints and make determinations as part of the party’s internal electoral dispute resolution process.

The committee did not indicate whether any disputes had already been lodged by the time of issuing the notice.