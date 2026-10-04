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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

grassroots elections

UDA officials led by SG, Hassan Omar during a media briefing on April 22, 2026 ahead of repeat Phase II grassroots elections across 18 counties
Politics

UDA to hold repeat Phase II grassroot elections on April 23, 2026

More than 450,000 aspirants are expected to compete for 20 grassroots positions, with participation drawn from women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals, and MSMEs and traders. The party estimates that around eight million members will take part in the exercise across more than 9,000 polling centres.

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UDA sets January 10 date for grassroots elections in 20 counties
News

UDA sets January 10 date for grassroots elections in 20 counties

Ahead of the polls, members will undergo an extensive sensitization programme meant to guide them on how the party’s election system works and the proper steps for handling complaints. The Electoral and Nominations Dispute Resolution Committee, working hand in hand with the National Elections Board, will lead the training from December 8 to 19 in all counties earmarked for the elections.

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