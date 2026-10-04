UDA opens 24-hour window for challenges to grassroots election results
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.
In a notice dated September 24, the board said it had reviewed the initial timetable and made changes to the dates on which the affected members will elect or establish party officials at ward level.
The counties covered by the exercise are Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisii, Samburu, Nandi, Vihiga, Baringo, Nakuru, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
According to Marubu, she reached out to Timamy six times during the mobilisation exercise but received no response and said the governor did not organise any grassroots mobilisation meeting.
The exercise follows the election of more than 543,000 officials at the polling centre level across the country, with the ruling party saying the process is intended to deepen grassroots representation and strengthen its organisational framework.
UDA has opened its Electoral and Nomination Dispute Resolution Committee to receive and determine complaints from its Repeat Phase II grassroots elections held April 23, 2026, with disputes to be filed within 24 hours.
More than 450,000 aspirants are expected to compete for 20 grassroots positions, with participation drawn from women, youth, special interest groups, farmers, religious organisations, professionals, and MSMEs and traders. The party estimates that around eight million members will take part in the exercise across more than 9,000 polling centres.
After voting, President Ruto stressed the value of strong grassroots leadership, saying, “Credible internal elections are critical to strengthening the party ahead of future political engagements and to ensuring that leaders remain accountable to members at the lowest levels.”
Ahead of the polls, members will undergo an extensive sensitization programme meant to guide them on how the party’s election system works and the proper steps for handling complaints. The Electoral and Nominations Dispute Resolution Committee, working hand in hand with the National Elections Board, will lead the training from December 8 to 19 in all counties earmarked for the elections.