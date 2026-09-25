UDA moves ward elections in 13 counties to new October dates

UDA has moved its ward-level grassroots elections in 13 counties to new dates in October, giving thousands of party members a revised timetable for the internal polls.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) said the changes affect counties that had been included in an earlier election programme issued on September 12, 2026.

In a notice dated September 24, the board said it had reviewed the initial timetable and made changes to the dates on which the affected members will elect or establish party officials at ward level.

"Following due consideration and deliberations on the electoral programme, the National Elections Board has reviewed and revised the schedule for the Ward-Level Grassroots Elections communicated vide Ref No: UDA/3/NEB/GWL/26," the notice reads.

The new programme has spread the elections across four dates — October 2, October 3, October 16 and October 17.

Kisii and Nandi will be the first to conduct the polls, with members in the two counties scheduled to vote on Friday, October 2.

They will be followed the next day by Kericho, Baringo, Bungoma, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir and Mombasa, where voting will take place on Saturday, October 3.

Members in these nine counties have until Monday, September 28 at 5 pm to register ahead of the elections.

UDA has scheduled the remaining elections for the second half of October.

Samburu will hold its ward-level grassroots polls on Friday, October 16, while Tana River, Vihiga, Mandera, Nakuru, Bomet and Tharaka Nithi will vote on Saturday, October 17.

The registration deadline for members in these counties is Saturday, October 10 at 5 pm.

Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on each of the designated election days.

The National Elections Board has asked UDA members, polling centre officials and other stakeholders in the affected areas to take note of the new timetable and make the required preparations.

The latest changes mean that the affected counties will not vote on a single date, with the party instead conducting the grassroots exercise in separate phases.

Kisii and Nandi will therefore conclude their ward-level polls well before members in Samburu and the six counties scheduled to vote on October 17.

The elections form part of UDA's ongoing efforts to organise its grassroots structures through internal party polls.

The party has been rolling out the ward-level elections as it continues with the reorganisation of its structures and prepares for the next stage of its internal activities.

The September 24 notice was signed by National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura.

UDA said the revised programme replaces the dates contained in the earlier schedule for the affected counties.

Party members in the 13 counties are therefore expected to use the new dates and registration deadlines issued by the board when preparing to participate in the ward-level elections.

The ward polls are part of the party's internal electoral process through which members take part in establishing leadership structures at the grassroots.