UDA sets October 8 for postponed Mombasa ward elections
According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.
According to a notice signed by NEB chairman Anthony Mwaura, voting will take place on Thursday, October 8, between 8am and 5pm.
In a notice dated September 24, the board said it had reviewed the initial timetable and made changes to the dates on which the affected members will elect or establish party officials at ward level.
The counties covered by the exercise are Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisii, Samburu, Nandi, Vihiga, Baringo, Nakuru, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.
No explanation was given for the sudden change, leaving party members and aspirants in uncertainty as they await clarity on the next steps.
The party said the decision was made out of respect and solidarity during the mourning period.
The registration drive comes amid heightened political activity as parties begin laying the groundwork for 2027, with early organisation seen as key to managing competitive nominations and ensuring orderly internal elections.
In a notice dated January 22 and issued by the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), UDA invited qualified and interested members to register as participants in the UDA Aspirants’ Forum, a body mandated to guide the party’s nomination process ahead of the next general election.