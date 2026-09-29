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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National Elections Board

UDA opens 2027 aspirants’ registration portal
News

UDA opens 2027 aspirants’ registration portal

In a notice dated January 22 and issued by the party’s National Elections Board (NEB), UDA invited qualified and interested members to register as participants in the UDA Aspirants’ Forum, a body mandated to guide the party’s nomination process ahead of the next general election.

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