Politics
UDA opens 24-hour window for challenges to grassroots election results
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
The disputes may be lodged electronically through the email address provided by the committee, [email protected].
Mwilu observed that nomination disputes have become more common over the years and are increasingly raising constitutional issues. She said this shows that political players are embracing legal and constitutional channels to settle disagreements instead of pursuing other options.