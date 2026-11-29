The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two suspects for allegedly attempting to bribe a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer with Sh399,000 to conceal irregularities in the clearance of goods without corresponding tax payments.

The suspects, Kevin Obege and John Gachie Minjire, were arrested on Saturday after an operation by EACC investigators following a complaint lodged by a KRA revenue reconciliation officer.

The officer, based at KRA's Times Tower offices in Nairobi, had reportedly discovered that goods had been cleared in the system without corresponding tax payments being reflected in bank records.

According to the EACC, the officer sought clarification from Obege, the agent who had processed the clearance, but was allegedly offered Sh500,000 to suppress the matter and delete the query from the system.

The officer declined the offer and reported the incident to his supervisors, who advised him to lodge a complaint with the anti-corruption agency.

The Commission said the officer reported the matter on November 27, 2026, prompting investigators to mount an operation that led to the arrests.

"The arrests followed an operation by EACC investigators in which they handed over a bribe of Kes399,000 to the KRA officer," the Commission said in a statement.

The two suspects were subsequently escorted to EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre for processing.

The Commission commended the KRA officer for demonstrating integrity and professionalism by rejecting the bribe and reporting the incident.

It urged public officers to emulate his conduct by resisting corrupt inducements and promptly reporting suspected corruption.

EACC reiterated that public office is a position of trust, adding that every public officer has a responsibility to safeguard public resources and protect the public interest.

The arrests come amid renewed efforts by the anti-graft agency to tackle corruption and protect public revenue, including attempts to interfere with tax administration processes.