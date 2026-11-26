Constitutional lawyer Kibe Mungai has questioned the validity of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, arguing that the High Court’s finding that his right to a fair hearing was violated should have led to the nullification of his removal from office.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mungai said the Constitution protects the right to a fair hearing and that decisions made in breach of this guarantee cannot legally stand, raising questions over why the court upheld Gachagua’s impeachment despite finding that his rights had been infringed and awarding him Sh50 million in damages.

He argued that the court’s recognition of a constitutional violation should have directly affected the outcome of the impeachment dispute, insisting that judicial decisions reached without respecting the right to a fair hearing are legally invalid.

"The Constitution of Kenya says the right to fair hearing is absolute. There are many decisions from the Court of Appeal, High Court itself, and the Supreme Court that says that any decision based on violations of the right to fair hearing is null and void; it cannot stand," he said.

"The judges in this particular case, they make this finding, but they withhold the issue that would follow." He added.

Gachagua was removed from office in October 2024 after Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse tabled an impeachment motion in the National Assembly on October 1, containing 11 charges against him.

The accusations included gross violation of the Constitution, undermining devolution, interference with judicial independence, alleged economic crimes and gross misconduct.

On October 8, 2024, the National Assembly voted in favour of his removal, with 282 MPs supporting the motion, 44 opposing it and one abstaining. The tally was later corrected from 281 to 282 votes following a verification exercise.

The motion was subsequently referred to the Senate, which conducted the impeachment hearings on October 16 and 17, 2024, under Speaker Amason Kingi.

Gachagua was represented by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, who informed the Senate during the proceedings that his client had been admitted to Karen Hospital with intense chest pains. Muite sought an adjournment until October 22 to allow the former Deputy President to recover and participate in his defence.

However, the Senate rejected the request and continued with the proceedings in Gachagua’s absence.

On October 17, the Senate upheld five of the 11 charges, securing the two-thirds majority required to remove him from office. On the first charge, 54 senators voted in favour and 13 against, after which the Senate formally declared him removed, making him the first Deputy President in Kenya to be impeached.

Mungai said proceeding with the impeachment while Gachagua was absent raised serious concerns about whether the constitutional protections governing fair hearings had been respected.

He further questioned the High Court's decision to uphold the removal despite acknowledging that the former Deputy President's rights had been violated.

"That is a tragedy of the first decision of ensuring that you have proceeded to hear the case and replace Gachagua while the case of the High Court was going on, because now you already limit yourself what you can be able to do." He said.

In its judgment delivered on June 4, 2026, the High Court upheld Gachagua’s impeachment but ruled that his right to a fair hearing had been violated, awarding him Sh50 million in constitutional damages.

Gachagua later filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging the decision to uphold his removal and arguing that the violation of his rights should have resulted in the impeachment being declared invalid.

Mungai expressed confidence that the appeal would succeed, citing the constitutional questions raised by the handling of the Senate proceedings.

"The appeal that is before the Court of Appeal, I expect it to be a very strong appeal," he said.

He maintained that courts must give effect to violations of fundamental rights and not simply acknowledge them without addressing the consequences of decisions made through processes that fail to uphold constitutional protections.

The Court of Appeal is expected to determine whether the High Court was justified in upholding Gachagua’s impeachment after finding that his right to a fair hearing had been breached.