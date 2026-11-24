The High Court in Milimani has rejected a petition challenging the constitutionality of life imprisonment, ruling that it cannot replace the sentence with a fixed prison term or set parole conditions without a law passed by Parliament.

In a ruling delivered by Lady Justice R.E. Aburili, the court held that determining how long a person serving life imprisonment should remain behind bars falls outside its powers where Parliament has not established a legal framework to guide such decisions.

The case was filed by Peter Kinyua Mwangi, a prisoner at Kamiti Main Prison who is serving a life sentence after his earlier death sentence was commuted by the President under Article 133 of the Constitution.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Mwangi had asked the court to declare life imprisonment unconstitutional or interpret it in a manner consistent with constitutional values by replacing it with a definite prison term.

He also wanted the court to consider the time he had already spent in prison, his rehabilitation and the interests of justice when determining an appropriate sentence.

Among the orders he sought were a fixed custodial term or his immediate release, arguing that his progress while incarcerated should be considered in reviewing his punishment.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the petition, arguing that the issues surrounding Mwangi's conviction and sentence had already been conclusively determined through the judicial process and could not be reopened through fresh constitutional proceedings.

The prosecution further argued that granting the orders would effectively require the High Court to review decisions made by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction, an action prohibited under Article 165(6) of the Constitution.

In dismissing the petition, Justice Aburili relied on the Supreme Court decision in Republic v Ayako, which clarified the limits of judicial powers in determining the nature and duration of life sentences.

“The relief sought by the petitioner would require this court to sit in review of decisions already rendered by courts of concurrent or superior jurisdiction contrary to Article 165(6) of the Constitution, which bars the High Court from exercising supervisory jurisdiction over superior courts,” ruled Justice Aburili.

The judge further found that Mwangi's request for resentencing, conversion of his life sentence into a fixed prison term or immediate release was barred by the doctrine of functus officio and the principle that concluded court proceedings should remain final.

The court noted that his sentence had already gone through appellate review, leaving the High Court without jurisdiction to reopen the matter through another constitutional petition.

Mwangi's legal troubles began on April 22, 2009, when he was arrested and charged with murder. He was subsequently convicted on February 26, 2015, and sentenced to death.

The Court of Appeal later upheld his conviction, while subsequent applications seeking a review of his sentence before the High Court were dismissed on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.

His death sentence was eventually commuted to life imprisonment by the President under Article 133 of the Constitution, which provides for the exercise of presidential powers of mercy.

Despite dismissing the petition, Justice Aburili acknowledged evidence presented before the court showing that Mwangi had made considerable personal progress during his time in prison.

The judge recognised his educational achievements, expression of remorse, rehabilitation and efforts to reform his life while incarcerated.

However, she maintained that these developments, although important, could not on their own give the court the legal authority to replace his life sentence with a definite period of imprisonment.

Justice Aburili held that without an enabling legal framework, the court could not determine a fixed custodial period or grant the other orders sought by the petitioner.

The decision places the responsibility for determining whether life sentences should have fixed custodial periods and defined parole eligibility requirements on Parliament rather than the courts.

It also reinforces the limits of the High Court's powers to revisit convictions and sentences that have already been considered and determined by other courts.

The case was prosecuted by Kerungo Maatwa on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, whose office described the dismissal of the petition as a legal victory.