Jubilee Party National Executive Council (NEC) member Wanja Maina has dismissed concerns about divisions within the party, insisting that internal disagreements, leadership changes and shifting political interests do not amount to an organisational crisis.

Maina, a women's rights activist, said the party had maintained a relatively peaceful environment compared to previous years, arguing that members have established structures through which they can raise concerns, debate decisions and influence the party's direction.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, November 27, she defended Jubilee's internal processes amid recent leadership changes, including the departure of former Secretary General and deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni, who has indicated plans to pursue other political interests.

Her remarks come ahead of the party's special National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled for December 3, 2026, where members are expected to undertake key party business in line with a notice issued under the Political Parties Act.

Maina said the party had endured more turbulent periods in the past, including legal battles and what she described as attempts to weaken or dismantle it, maintaining that its current state was comparatively stable.

"I actually started to join TNA when I was in university. I can assure you, based on my experiences, this is the best time. This is the most peaceful we have been, because we have seen worse days. We have had litigation. We've had calls. There's even a time the government towards about 2023, 2024, was hell bent to actually fold the button.

"This is the time when we're having a very good time, and that's why we have a special NDC."

She argued that members who disagree with party decisions should use established avenues to seek redress instead of airing their grievances publicly, saying the party's leadership and structures provide room for discussions and engagement.

“But in a democratic party, there is always a process for raising issues that members want discussed. If I am unhappy with something and want it addressed officially, I can write a letter, reach out to colleagues or speak directly to my party leader to express my concerns.”

Maina maintained that disagreements were part of the democratic process and should not be viewed as a sign of instability, noting that members were free to challenge decisions and debate different positions within the party.

"The very nature of our party, and I think it's a positive thing, is that we entertain a lot of democracy internally. Even I don't have to agree with everything, but maybe the problem is the how.

"Internally, matters have been different. Matters are raised internally. We debate, we argue, we change here and there. You know, when we talk about democracy in Kenya, internal democracy is part and parcel."

Jubilee has previously been rocked by divisions, particularly between the Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke factions during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration. The rivalry grew as political alignments shifted ahead of the 2022 General Election, with William Ruto, then deputy president, eventually breaking away from the party's political fold.

The party has also experienced disputes over leadership positions and its political direction, with some offices left vacant following the exit of senior officials.

However, Maina argued that leadership changes and departures were part of the dynamics of political organisations and should not overshadow the party's broader membership or its ability to function.

On how members participate in party affairs, she said Jubilee relies on grassroots structures and elected delegates to ensure that views from different counties and groups are represented during national meetings.

Maina further argued that public participation should not only be expected in government processes but should also form part of decision-making within political parties.

"That's why you meet every party being told by the Registrar to sit down and organise itself. So you can find that the laws of party A are different from those of party B.

“Every county has a branch with elected delegates who represent different groups, including women, youth and the organising secretary. During meetings, these delegates present proposals and views on behalf of their respective counties.

“That is the purpose of the special National Delegates Convention (NDC). The county chairpersons are expected to have been elected through grassroots elections, meaning they represent the interests and views of the members who elected them.”

She cited Jubilee's decision to join the Azimio la Umoja coalition and back Raila Odinga's presidential bid in the 2022 General Election as an example of how the party involved its delegates in major political decisions.

The NEC member said the party's constitution outlines how coalition agreements and other key political decisions are approved, with delegates expected to carry the views of members into national discussions.

Maina also pointed to Jubilee's compliance with requirements set by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), saying the party had performed well in meeting its regulatory obligations.

She said the December 3 NDC would provide another opportunity for the party to conduct its affairs through the established structures, urging political parties to give members a meaningful role in decisions on leadership, alliances and political direction.

As Jubilee looks towards the 2027 General Election, Maina said strengthening grassroots participation and maintaining internal cohesion would remain important as the party navigates leadership changes and competing political interests.