Jubilee Party is set to undertake a review of its leadership and internal structures on December 3, with delegates expected to approve key changes to the party's constitution following the sudden exit of Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni after 11 years.

The Special National Delegates Convention (SNDC) is expected to address several issues concerning the party's organisation, including the election and ratification of national officials and proposed changes to its governing constitution.

According to a notice issued by Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta on November 25, the convention will be held at the Jockey Club along Ngong Road in Nairobi, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 10:00 am.

The party said the meeting had been convened under the provisions of its constitution and the Political Parties Act.

“Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the Jubilee Party Constitution and the applicable provisions of the Political Parties Act, that a Special National Delegates Convention (SNDC) shall be held as follows,” the notice read in part.

Delegates will be required to consider reports submitted by different party organs and decide whether to adopt them. They will also take part in the process of electing and ratifying national officials as Jubilee considers adjustments to its leadership.

Another key item on the agenda will be the proposed amendments to the party constitution, which delegates are expected to examine and adopt.

The convention will also provide an opportunity for members to deliberate on other matters that may require the approval of the delegates.

The planned meeting comes against the backdrop of Kioni's resignation, which was announced on November 25 after 11 years of service in the party.

In a letter addressed to Acting Party Leader Fred Matiang’i, Kioni formally communicated his decision to leave Jubilee, stating that his resignation would take effect immediately.

He reflected on his long association with the party, describing it as an important part of his political journey and acknowledging the opportunities it had given him to serve Kenyans.

“It has been 11 years, a long road, a defining one, and one I would walk again. We have travelled through seasons of triumph and trial, through the exhilaration of victory and the sobering demands of reflection. Through all of it, Jubilee gave me a home, a purpose, and a platform from which to serve the Kenyan people. It is with deep reflection, and a heart both full and heavy, that I write to tender my resignation from the party, effective immediately,” the letter reads.

Despite leaving Jubilee, Kioni indicated that he would remain in politics, dismissing any suggestion that his decision amounted to an exit from public life or a retreat from his political ambitions.

He disclosed that he was preparing to establish a new political platform through which he intends to pursue the next phase of his political career.

Kioni also acknowledged former President Uhuru Kenyatta, thanking him for his leadership and friendship during his years in the party.

He extended his best wishes to Matiang’i as he takes charge of Jubilee, while expressing appreciation to party members, county officials, Secretariat employees and the National Executive Committee for their support and contributions throughout his tenure.

His resignation comes as Jubilee prepares for the December 3 gathering, where delegates will make decisions on the party's leadership, constitutional framework and other internal matters.