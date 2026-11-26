After 11 years in Jubilee, Jeremiah Kioni is turning the page on his political journey, quitting the party with immediate effect and revealing plans to establish a new platform.

In a resignation letter dated November 25, 2026, and addressed to Acting Party Leader Fred Matiang'i, Kioni said his decision followed deep reflection on his political journey and the direction he intends to take.

The former Ndaragwa MP, who served as Jubilee Secretary-General before being elevated to Deputy Party Leader, described his time in the party as a defining chapter of his career, thanking its leadership and members for the trust and responsibilities they had given him.

He recalled the party's journey through political victories and difficult moments, saying the experience had given him an opportunity to serve Kenyans and build lasting relationships.

"It has been eleven years, a long road, a defining one, and one I would walk again. We have travelled through seasons of triumph and trial, through the exhilaration of victory and the sobering demands of reflection. Through all of it, Jubilee gave me a home, a purpose, and a platform from which to serve the Kenyan people," he wrote.

Kioni confirmed that his resignation took effect immediately, bringing his involvement in the party's leadership to an end.

He paid special tribute to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, crediting him with providing guidance and leadership during uncertain times while acknowledging the personal friendship they had developed over the years.

He said his relationship with Kenyatta extended beyond politics, noting that their bond would remain even after their political paths separated.

"I begin by honoring H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, whose trust, leadership and guidance steadied us when the path was uncertain. Above all, I thank him for a friendship that has transcended politics. Politics comes and goes with the seasons, but a bond of this kind endures long after titles are laid down," Kioni said.

He also wished the former Head of State good health, peace and a long life, recognising his contribution to the country.

The former Secretary-General further expressed gratitude to Kenyatta and Jubilee members for entrusting him with the party's top responsibilities. He served as Secretary-General for four years before becoming Deputy Party Leader, a position he held for almost one year.

Kioni described the two positions as important responsibilities that shaped his understanding of leadership, patience and the need to protect political institutions.

"These were not mere positions. They were responsibilities that taught me humility, patience, and the value of institutions greater than any individual. I discharged them with integrity and devotion, and I leave them with my head high and my gratitude intact," he said.

He also recognised the efforts of Jubilee members, county officials, Secretariat staff and the National Executive Committee, crediting them with keeping the party running through its different political seasons.

Kioni maintained that the party's identity was built through the collective efforts of its members rather than the influence of individual leaders.

"To the entire Jubilee family, I say thank you: the members who carried the party's banner in good weather and in storm; the county officials who kept the fire burning at the grassroots; the staff of the Secretariat, whose quiet and tireless work rarely earned applause but sustained everything we did; and the National Executive Committee, with whom I shared many long deliberations and hard decisions. You made Jubilee what it is. It was never one person's party. It was ours," he wrote.

Despite his exit, Kioni wished Matiang'i well as he assumes leadership of the party, expressing hope that he would unite members and provide direction as he pursues his presidential ambitions.

He called on the former Interior Cabinet Secretary to lead with courage and wisdom, while wishing him a strong and disciplined campaign.

"To Dr. Fred Matiang'i, as you take up the mantle of leading this party, I extend my sincere best wishes. May you lead with wisdom, courage and unity of purpose, and may your presidential campaign be strong, disciplined and inspiring to the Kenyans you seek to serve," he said.

However, Kioni made it clear that leaving Jubilee would not mark his exit from politics or public affairs.

He disclosed that he was preparing to launch a new political platform, signalling his intention to remain involved in shaping the country's political and governance agenda, although he did not give further details about the planned outfit.

Kioni said he would take the lessons, friendships and convictions gained during his 11 years in Jubilee into his next political undertaking, insisting that his commitment to building a better Kenya remained firm.

"My departure is not a farewell to public life, nor the end of my political journey. As I prepare to launch another platform, I carry the lessons, friendships and convictions of these eleven years into the next chapter with resolve and a clear sense of purpose. The work of building a better Kenya continues," Kioni said.

He concluded his letter by thanking the Jubilee fraternity, formally closing his 11-year chapter in the party as he prepares to pursue a new political path.