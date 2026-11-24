Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba has issued a fresh threat against opposition figures Kizza Besigye, Erias Lukwago and Mugumya, warning that they could face execution if they refuse to sign a surrender document prepared by the authorities.

Kainerugaba said the three would only escape the death penalty by accepting the document, adding that their possible release from detention would require his personal approval.

In a statement posted on his X account on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the military chief declared that none of the opposition figures would be freed without his consent, referring to them as criminals.

“Besigye, Lukwago, Mugumya all of them will only avoid the hangman's noose if they sign the surrender document we have prepared. Otherwise, they can die in jail!” Kainerugaba said.

“No one will release Besigye, Lukwago or the other criminals without my permission,” he added.

The remarks amount to another direct threat against the three opposition figures and have raised fresh concerns about the military's influence over matters involving the detention and release of political opponents.

Besigye, Lukwago and Mugumya have faced separate arrests and criminal charges in Uganda, with their cases attracting criticism from opposition leaders and human rights organisations over the treatment of government critics.

Besigye's Arrest and Treason Charges

Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate and former leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16, 2024, before being taken to Uganda.

He was initially presented before a military court alongside his associate, Haji Obeid Lutale, where they faced security-related charges, including the alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The case took another turn in February 2025 when Besigye was charged with treason over claims that he had been involved in a plot to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government.

Besigye has denied the allegations, which have remained at the centre of his legal battle and drawn criticism from his supporters.

Lukwago Arrested at His Home

Lukwago, a lawyer, opposition politician and former Kampala Lord Mayor, was arrested on June 15, 2026, after armed security officers raided his home in Wakaliga, Kampala.

He was later charged with misprision of treason, an offence involving the alleged failure to report knowledge of a planned treasonous act.

Lukwago denied the charge and was subsequently remanded to Luzira Prison.

His arrest came at a time when he was representing Besigye and preparing legal proceedings against Kainerugaba over alleged death threats.

Mugumya's Long Detention

Mugumya, a former aide to Besigye, was reportedly abducted by armed men from a hotel in Uganda in August 2025 and held without communication for nearly 15 months.

He eventually appeared before a military court on November 18, 2026, alongside two soldiers, where he was charged with treachery and other security-related offences.

The charges were linked to alleged connections with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), accusations that Mugumya denied.

He was subsequently remanded to Luzira Prison as the legal proceedings continued.

Kainerugaba's latest remarks have added to the controversy surrounding the detention of the opposition figures, particularly his declaration that their release would depend on his personal authorisation.

The cases have also fuelled wider concerns among human rights groups about alleged arbitrary arrests, lengthy detention without freedom and the treatment of individuals accused of opposing the Ugandan government.