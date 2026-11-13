Doctor explains how childhood eating habits could lead to adult diabetes

Parents who equate chubby babies with good health could be exposing their children to long-term weight problems and a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, a paediatric specialist has warned, urging families to adopt healthier feeding habits from infancy.

Paediatric Endocrinology Society of Kenya General Secretary Dr Madhura Joshi says excessive feeding and poor dietary choices during the early stages of life can contribute to obesity, with children who gain unhealthy weight at a young age more likely to struggle with weight problems into adulthood.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Friday, Joshi cautioned parents against overfeeding children in an attempt to make them appear healthier, saying proper nutrition should focus on balanced meals rather than excessive weight gain.

“Although you must feed your kids, it should not be overzealous, and there has to be a check on what kind of food you're feeding the kids. It has to be balanced across all the ages, more so during this age group,” she said.

She challenged the belief that a visibly chubby infant is necessarily a healthy child, warning that excessive weight gain during childhood can have lasting consequences.

“Obese or overweight kids become obese or overweight adolescents who become obese or overweight adults who are at risk of diabetes,” she said.

Joshi also attributed the growing risk of Type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance among children to changing lifestyles, particularly reduced physical activity, increased screen time and unhealthy eating habits.

She observed that many children spend long hours on computers and other electronic devices, leaving them with fewer opportunities for outdoor activities and physical exercise. Structured lessons and other organised activities have also reduced the time available for outdoor play.

The specialist further raised concern over the growing consumption of packaged foods and meals containing excessive carbohydrates, urging parents to monitor children's diets more closely, especially during periods of rapid growth and puberty.

She recommended balanced meals that include carbohydrates, vegetables and proteins, alongside foods rich in calcium and other minerals. According to Joshi, these food groups should each account for about a quarter of a meal.

Beyond diet and physical inactivity, Joshi explained that cortisol, commonly referred to as the stress hormone, can also contribute to insulin resistance.

She noted that the hormone is naturally produced throughout the day but its levels rise when the body experiences physical or mental stress, illness and other demands, potentially affecting how the body responds to insulin.

However, Joshi said early insulin resistance does not necessarily have to progress into diabetes, explaining that lifestyle changes can help improve the body's ability to use insulin effectively.

She said doctors often recommend changes in eating habits and increased physical activity as the first line of intervention for children showing signs of insulin resistance, rather than immediately placing them on medication.

“Muscle activity, body movement is a very, very good way to sensitise the body to insulin or to reverse the insulin resistance,” she said.

Joshi added that individuals diagnosed with pre-diabetes or early-stage diabetes can improve their insulin sensitivity through consistent exercise and healthier dietary choices, potentially reducing their dependence on medication.

To illustrate the benefits of lifestyle changes, she shared the experience of her father, who stopped taking metformin after three months of regular exercise, yoga and dietary adjustments, following a medical reassessment.