US state turns to Kenyan nurses as shortage is projected to hit 30,000 by 2030

A projected shortage of 30,000 nurses by 2030 has prompted the US state of Minnesota to turn to Kenya for healthcare professionals, with plans to recruit skilled workers while investing in the country's health sector to cushion the effects of talent migration.

The initiative is being driven by a 14-member healthcare delegation from Minnesota currently visiting Kenya to establish partnerships that will enable American medical facilities to tap into the country's nursing workforce while supporting improvements in local healthcare services.

The delegation is led by Minnesota House Representative Huldah Momanyi-Hiltsley, who said the initiative follows a successful pilot programme in September 2026, during which Kenyan nurses travelled to Minnesota and were placed in healthcare facilities.

"We had a pilot in September of this year, and it really went well. We had Kenyan nurses who came to Minnesota, and we plugged them in," she said during an interview on Radio Generation on Wednesday.

Momanyi-Hiltsley said the delegation was now working towards developing a more organised recruitment arrangement involving the Kenyan government, the US Embassy and Minnesota authorities.

Beyond recruiting nurses, the proposed partnership will seek to channel resources, technology and knowledge-sharing opportunities into Kenya to strengthen its healthcare system and ensure communities do not bear the full cost of losing trained professionals to overseas employment.

Minnesota's staffing challenges are expected to affect not only nurses but also healthcare assistants and other workers required to keep medical facilities running. The situation has partly been linked to the state's ageing population and the growing demand for healthcare services.

However, the lawmaker clarified that recruitment would not begin immediately, as the programme was still in its initial stages and required several professional, administrative and logistical arrangements before candidates could be deployed.

Under the proposed process, interested nurses will have to meet the required professional standards and pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) before moving to the visa application stage.

The delegation is also considering arrangements that would allow successful applicants to relocate with their families, rather than leave their spouses and children behind as they pursue employment opportunities abroad.

"We wanted to make sure that when we are recruiting, we're also making sure that they are taken care of, at least they have their family there with them," she said.

Momanyi-Hiltsley added that consultations were ongoing with the US Department of State, the US Embassy and immigration authorities to establish suitable visa arrangements, including the E-1 visa pathway, which she identified as relevant to skilled professionals.

Those selected will also undergo an orientation programme to help them adjust to their new working and living environments in Minnesota.

The preparation will be particularly important for nurses assigned to rural communities, where they may encounter unfamiliar weather conditions and cultural differences.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to strengthen economic cooperation between Kenya and the United States by creating opportunities that address workforce demands in Minnesota while opening up employment prospects for Kenyan professionals.

Momanyi-Hiltsley, who secured a second term in the Minnesota House after defeating Republican challenger Charlie Kistler in the November 3, 2026 elections, said she hoped to use her position to build stronger links between the two countries.

She said the partnership offered an opportunity for Kenya to benefit from economic and healthcare investments while Minnesota addressed its growing shortage of medical personnel.

"If I could be that bridge where Kenya can benefit, and then also meet the demands and the challenges that we are trying to solve in the state of Minnesota, why not?" she said.