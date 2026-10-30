Kenyan para fencers target LA 2028 qualification points in Brazil

Kenya has sent four athletes to Brazil for the 2026 Para Fencing Americas Championships, seeking vital qualification points towards the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The competition, which began on October 27 and runs until November 1, is being held at the Brazilian Paralympic Training Centre in São Paulo.

According to World Para Fencing, the regional tournament is a key opportunity for athletes to earn qualification points, which officially began counting this October ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

"In addition to regional medals across foil, epee, and sabre, this tournament debuts a historic new Para fencing team format introduced for the 2026 season," said World Para Fencing.

"This is a new chapter for Kenyan Para fencing as the country makes its team debut at the 2026 Para Fencing Americas Championships," the organisation added, noting that the Kenyan athletes are competing at a time when the sport is gaining momentum in Africa.

Kenya's team comprises George Kilonzi, Ezra Onyango, Isaac Wanjiku and Gregory Ogunde, who will compete in the men's team epee event.

Athletes will also battle for regional medals in the foil, epee and sabre categories, with Kenya hoping to collect valuable points in both individual and team events as it pursues qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.