Diabate to lead Signature Basketball Camp in Nairobi

Two-time Basketball Africa League (BAL) champion and professional basketball player Souleyman “Solo D” Diabate will headline the second edition of the 2026 Signature Basketball Camp in Nairobi, aimed at nurturing young Kenyan talent.

The camp will be held at Parklands Sports Club from November 16–20 and November 23–27, with daily sessions running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Announcing the initiative in Nairobi on Wednesday, Momentum Sports Africa and Force One said the programme is designed to prepare the next generation of Kenyan basketball players for higher levels of competition.

"Momentum Sports Africa and Force One invite young basketballers aged 12–17 to develop their skills, basketball IQ and professional mindset ahead of future talent identification and showcase opportunities," read a statement.

"Young basketballers aged 12–17 years can register for either week or both weeks at a participation fee of KSh 17,500 per week," the statement added.

The camp will combine elite playing experience, international coaching expertise and mentorship to help participants improve their performance and understand the demands of competitive basketball.

Training will cover ball handling, shooting, passing, footwork, defensive positioning, game awareness and decision-making.

Participants will also receive instruction in sports nutrition and sports psychology, with a focus on healthy performance habits, concentration, confidence, resilience and mental preparedness.

Organisers say Diabate's participation will give young players an opportunity to learn from a professional athlete and gain insights into the mindset required to succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

The initiative also reflects Momentum Sports Africa and Force One's broader commitment to strengthening Africa's sports ecosystem through athlete development, quality coaching, performance education and structured pathways for emerging talent.

Parents and guardians can register aspiring basketballers for either or both weeks through the online application portal: https://events.msa.co.ke/apply?event=solo-d-2.