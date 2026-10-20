Calta Nasambu joins Turkish Women’s Super League Club Haymana Spor Kulübü

Kayole Starlets forward Calta Nasambu is set to begin a new chapter in her football career after signing for Turkish Women’s Football Super League side Haymana Spor Kulübü, in a move that highlights the growing international opportunities available to Kenyan players through grassroots football development.

The 21-year-old, who previously featured for Barcelona Ladies SC in Laikipia before joining Kayole Starlets in February 2026, left for Turkey on Tuesday, October 20, to join her new club.

Her contract runs from October 2026 to the end of the season in May 2027, with an option for an extension.

Nasambu joined Kayole Starlets alongside Barcelona Ladies SC teammates Sonia Wambui and Naomi Nanjala.

Since joining the Starlets, she has played a key role in helping the team finish sixth in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League last season.

“This is a dream come true. It has always been my prayer to play outside the country, and today, I am heading to Turkey. I believe this is just the beginning, and I will do my best to go even further. Safaricom taking me to Spain through Chapa Dimba opened the door to international opportunities, and I cannot thank them enough. I am also grateful to Barcelona Ladies SC and Kayole Starlets for believing in me and giving me a platform to showcase my talent,” said Nasambu.

At Haymana Spor Kulübü, Nasambu will reunite with her former Kayole Starlets teammates Lavin Achola and Euphrasier Shilwatso, who joined the Turkish club in August.

Nasambu first rose to prominence during the fourth season of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, where she represented Barcelona Ladies SC and emerged as the competition’s top scorer, helping her team qualify for the national finals in Kisumu.

Her performances at the regional and national finals earned her a place in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars team that travelled to Huesca, Spain, in 2025 for a week-long training camp. While in Spain, she also earned an opportunity to train with Huesca’s women’s first team after impressing during friendly matches played as part of the tour.

Born and raised in Sikhendu, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, Nasambu developed her football career at Barcelona Ladies SC in Laikipia under the guidance of coach Emman Wafula Gullit before moving to Kayole Starlets, where she continued to develop her skills and showcase her talent.

“Calta is one of the most talented players at Kayole Starlets. The way she controls and possesses the ball clearly shows that she has a bright future ahead of her. As a club, we are happy that she has earned the opportunity to join Turkish women’s football club Haymana Spor Kulübü for the remainder of the season. I wish her all the best as she takes this important step in her career,” said Faith Odit, Team Manager of Kayole Starlets.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a nationwide football tournament targeting young people aged 14 to 17. The initiative provides young footballers with a platform to showcase their talent, compete at a high level, and pursue opportunities both on and off the pitch.

Through the tournament, talented players gain exposure, access to professional development opportunities, and pathways to advance their football careers.