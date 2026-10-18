Kenya’s Ngetich, Mutiso set course records in Tokyo Half Marathon

Kenyan athletes Agnes Ngetich and Alexander Mutiso have set new course records after winning the men’s and women’s races at the fifth edition of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon in Japan.

Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.

Fellow Kenyan Tabitha Njeri Kamau finished second in 1:08:28, while Japan’s Kazuna Kanetomo was third in 1:10:17.

In the men’s race, Mutiso clocked 59:51 to win by five seconds and lower the previous course record by one second.

Kenya’s Kiprono Sitonik finished second in 59:56, followed by James Mutuku in 1:00:08, completing a Kenyan sweep of the podium.

The Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon took place on October 18, 2026, with Kenyan runners featuring prominently in both races.