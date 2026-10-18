Kenya’s Ngetich, Mutiso set course records in Tokyo Half Marathon
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
The United Kingdom and China follow, while several other major economies also feature among the top holders
The figures highlight the dominance of a few countries in the global tea industry
The talks focused on professional military education, training opportunities, capacity building and knowledge exchange
Despite dominating much of the match, the five-time world champions struggled to break down Hajime Moriyasu’s disciplined side, which struck first in the 29th minute.
In a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, the new arrangement took effect on June 25, 2026, and applies to Kenyan nationals and their accompanying family members who meet specific residency requirements.
The quake triggered tsunami warnings that have since been lifted, although waves measuring up to 70cm (27in) were reported. In its aftermath, several train services were suspended, and approximately 2,700 homes lost power. Authorities have cautioned residents that stronger aftershocks could occur in the coming days, urging vigilance for at least a week, local media reported.
Initial reports led to the issuance of tsunami warnings, which were later lifted, though waves of up to 70 centimeters were observed along parts of the coastline. Local television stations broadcast urgent alerts such as “Tsunami! Run!” to ensure residents were aware and could move to safer locations.
Tetsuya Yamagami, who earlier pleaded guilty to murder, told the court on Thursday, December 4, 2025, that he felt "deeply sorry" towards Abe's widow, Akie.
In his message on Tuesday, Ruto described Takaichi’s victory as a testament to the confidence of the Japanese people in her leadership, vision, and dedication to their progress and prosperity.
The vote, held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, ushers in a landmark moment for a traditionally patriarchal society and signals the beginning of a new and potentially defining chapter in Japanese politics.
Known for her conservative ideology, Takaichi faces the dual challenge of uniting a fractured party and steering Japan through domestic and global complexities. She must also manage delicate ties with the United States and oversee trade commitments established by the previous government.
Hiroshi noted that collaborations with Kenyan institutions have strengthened intellectual capacity, produced highly skilled researchers, and created opportunities for global knowledge exchange.
Hiroshi explained that this combination of potential and shared values has led to a steady flow of project proposals and requests from Kenya, which Japan has consistently responded to over the years.
Japan's longstanding partnership with Kenya has grown to more than Sh600 billion, making Kenya the largest recipient of Japanese aid in Africa.
The announcement on Sunday comes weeks after Ishiba denied reports he planned to step down over a historic defeat the LDP-led coalition suffered in a July election.
Under the financing arrangement, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry will receive Sh13.1 billion to support local vehicle assemblers parts manufacturers and expand electric vehicle production
On August 9, 1945, at 11:02 am, three days after a nuclear attack on Hiroshima, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki
The existence of the group chat came to light after one member was arrested for a separate incident involving a 15-year-old girl.
Japanese festivals are typically lively and bustling, but the Nakizumo Festival takes this to another level as the air fills with the sound of wailing infants.