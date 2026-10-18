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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Japan

At least 30 injured as 7.5 quake hits North-Eastern Japan, Authorities warn of aftershocks
Global Affairs

At least 30 injured as 7.5 quake hits North-Eastern Japan, Authorities warn of aftershocks

The quake triggered tsunami warnings that have since been lifted, although waves measuring up to 70cm (27in) were reported. In its aftermath, several train services were suspended, and approximately 2,700 homes lost power. Authorities have cautioned residents that stronger aftershocks could occur in the coming days, urging vigilance for at least a week, local media reported.

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7.6 magnitude tremor shakes Japan, mass evacuations ordered
Global Affairs

7.6 magnitude tremor shakes Japan, mass evacuations ordered

Initial reports led to the issuance of tsunami warnings, which were later lifted, though waves of up to 70 centimeters were observed along parts of the coastline. Local television stations broadcast urgent alerts such as “Tsunami! Run!” to ensure residents were aware and could move to safer locations.

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