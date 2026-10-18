Sports
Kenya’s Ngetich, Mutiso set course records in Tokyo Half Marathon
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
Ngetich won the women’s race in 1:04:23, improving the previous course record by three minutes.
New York City is familiar territory for two-time champion Hellen Obiri, who first won the race in 2023 before returning last year to smash the 22-year-old course record by more than two minutes, clocking 2:19:51 to claim her second title.
Speaking right after the win, Korir, who finished with an impressive 29:44, said that he was using the race just for fitness gaugement, a race that saw him beat second-placed Amos Kiprotich by two seconds
The world 10km record-holder was in a class of her own, storming to victory by 42 seconds in a time of 31:28 over the 10km course.