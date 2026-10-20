Former West Brom and Stoke Striker Saido Berahino Retires at 33

Former Premier League striker Saido Berahino has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33, bringing an end to a playing career that took him from West Bromwich Albion to clubs across Europe and Asia, as he prepares to focus on coaching Burundi's national team.

The Burundi international, who grew up in the Midlands, rose to prominence at West Brom, where he enjoyed his most successful spell as a forward.

His outstanding 2014-15 season saw him score 20 goals in Premier League and cup competitions, attracting interest from other clubs before Stoke City signed him for £12 million in January 2017.

However, his move to Stoke failed to deliver the expected results. Berahino had already struggled during the final part of his time at West Brom under manager Tony Pulis, and his difficulties continued after joining the Potters. Stoke were relegated from the Premier League in April 2018, adding to a difficult period for both the club and the striker.

Berahino was later given another opportunity under Stoke manager Gary Rowett and managed five goals during the 2018-19 campaign. His return to form was short-lived, however, as he again struggled to secure a regular place in the team.

His time at Stoke came to an end in August 2019, when the club agreed to release him by mutual consent, despite three years remaining on his contract.

The striker then moved to Belgium, where he played for Waregem and Charleroi before returning to English football in August 2021. He joined Sheffield Wednesday under Darren Moore, the former West Brom manager who had previously worked with him at the club.

Berahino continued his career in several countries, including Cyprus, India and Slovenia, while also representing Burundi at international level.

Before switching his international allegiance to Burundi, he had represented England at every age group up to the under-21 level. He was also called up twice to England's senior squad by then manager Roy Hodgson but did not make an appearance for the national team.

Despite the ups and downs of his club career, Berahino leaves the game with a record that includes 72 goals in European club football. He also scored twice in 23 appearances for Burundi, representing the country at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

In announcing his decision to retire, Berahino paid tribute to West Brom, the club where he developed into a recognised Premier League forward and enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his career.

He scored 36 goals in 121 appearances for the Baggies across all competitions. One of his early highlights came in August 2013, when he scored a hat-trick on his first start for the senior side against Newport County in the EFL Cup, aged 20.

Berahino shared his retirement announcement on Instagram in a statement titled 'A Letter To The Game', reflecting on his journey, the challenges he faced and his plans for the future.

"I want to thank West Bromwich Albion for believing in me when I was a boy.

"Those years at the club, the goals, the fans, the moments, they will always be special. There were highs and lows, mistakes and lessons. I learned that the game can lift you up and test you at the same time.

"The time has come to hang up the boots. My body and my heart are ready for the next chapter. I am proud and grateful to now serve the Burundi national team as a coach. Giving back to the country that made me, and helping the next generation, feels right.

"To my family - you have been my strength. To the fans who stayed with me through every chapter - I will never forget your support. This is not goodbye to football. It is simply the end of one story and the beginning of another.

"Football has given me everything. From the streets of Bujumbura to The Hawthorns, from the Premier League to places I never imagined I'd play - this game carried a young refugee kid through life."

His decision to move into coaching marks a new stage in his involvement in football, with the former striker set to work with Burundi's national team.

Berahino's retirement brings to a close a career that began with promise at West Brom, included a major transfer to Stoke and took him through several leagues before he chose to focus on helping develop the next generation of players in Burundi.