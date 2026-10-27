Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d’Or, ending 25-year wait for English winner

Harry Kane has won the 2026 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first English player in 25 years to claim the prestigious award recognising the world’s best footballer.

The Bayern Munich striker beat Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, who were among the leading contenders for the men’s award, following an outstanding season for club and country.

Kane’s victory comes after a campaign in which he scored 89 goals for club and country since August 2025, won the European Golden Boot and played a key role in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title triumph.

The England captain also led his national team to the semi-finals of the World Cup, further strengthening his case for the individual accolade.

Speaking after receiving the award at a ceremony held at London’s Palladium Theatre, Kane acknowledged the quality of his competitors and described the achievement as particularly special because of the location.

He also thanked his teammates and those who had contributed to his career, expressing gratitude for the recognition.

Kane’s success marks a significant milestone in a career that has seen him establish himself as one of the most prolific strikers in world football.

Bayern Munich signed him from Tottenham Hotspur three years ago for an initial fee of 100 million euros, a record investment for the German club at the time.

Although the transfer initially raised questions because of Kane’s age, his performances have since justified the club’s decision, with his goalscoring ability complemented by his creativity, intelligence and professionalism.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or, securing the honour for the third time in her career, five years after claiming her first award while playing for the Spanish club.