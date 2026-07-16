Argentina beat England to reach World Cup final
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
England will not play in the World Cup final after losing to Argentina in the semi-finals. Argentina advance to face Spain at MetLife Stadium.
Jude Bellingham scored England's equaliser in the 47th minute after Norway had taken the lead through Schjelderup in the 36th minute.
The England captain scored with a 67th-minute header to take his World Cup tally to 11 goals across three tournaments since making his debut at Russia 2018, surpassing Gary Lineker’s previous record of 10 goals.
Nana Kwaku Bonsam, whose name translates to “Devil of Wednesday,” also claimed to have engineered the knee injury that threatened Cristiano Ronaldo’s participation ahead of Portugal’s clash with Ghana during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Ousmane Dembélé won the 2025 Best FIFA Men’s Player award in Qatar as national team captains’ ballots highlighted his peer respect, rising stars like Lamine Yamal and shifting global elite rankings.
Kane knows that individual brilliance only earns the ultimate glitter when it’s yoked to collective success.
He joined Bayern in 2023 and already has 98 goals in 103 games for the Bundesliga champions.
Kane's 72nd international goal ensured England avoided the ultimate embarrassment of failing to beat Andorra.
Harry Kane, who has scored 61 goals in two Bundesliga seasons so far, celebrated lifting his first career trophy.
The England captain broke a league record two weeks ago with his 60th goal in his first 60 league games for Bayern.