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Marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir suspended for doping violation

According to a statement by the AIU on Friday, the Kenyan returned an adverse analytical finding for the performance-enhancing drug in a sample taken before her recent victory at the Sydney Marathon.

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Marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir suspended for doping violation
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates crosses the finish line during a previous race PHOTO/Getty Images

Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for EPO.

According to a statement by the AIU on Friday, the Kenyan returned an adverse analytical finding for the performance-enhancing drug in a sample taken before her recent victory at the Sydney Marathon.

She is a four-time World Marathon Major winner, a former world record holder in the half-marathon, and claimed Olympic gold in the marathon at Tokyo 2020.

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