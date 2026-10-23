Marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir suspended for doping violation
According to a statement by the AIU on Friday, the Kenyan returned an adverse analytical finding for the performance-enhancing drug in a sample taken before her recent victory at the Sydney Marathon.
Reigning marathon world champion Peres Jepchirchir has been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for EPO.
According to a statement by the AIU on Friday, the Kenyan returned an adverse analytical finding for the performance-enhancing drug in a sample taken before her recent victory at the Sydney Marathon.
She is a four-time World Marathon Major winner, a former world record holder in the half-marathon, and claimed Olympic gold in the marathon at Tokyo 2020.
More to follow...
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google