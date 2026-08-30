Athletics

Jepchirchir triumphed in Tokyo last month to add the world title to the Olympic crown she claimed in Japan in 2021. She has won three other major marathons since then – in New York, Boston and London, where she set her PB of 2:16:16 in 2024. She also has experience of winning in Valencia, in 2020 when she clocked her second-fastest marathon time of 2:17:16.