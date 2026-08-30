Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins Sydney Marathon
Jepchirchir dominated the women’s race, clocking 2:18:31 to finish nearly four minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware was third.
Jepchirchir dominated the women’s race, clocking 2:18:31 to finish nearly four minutes ahead of fellow Kenyan Irine Cheptai. Ethiopia’s Shure Demise Ware was third.
Jepchirchir triumphed in Tokyo last month to add the world title to the Olympic crown she claimed in Japan in 2021. She has won three other major marathons since then – in New York, Boston and London, where she set her PB of 2:16:16 in 2024. She also has experience of winning in Valencia, in 2020 when she clocked her second-fastest marathon time of 2:17:16.
Kenya finished overall top of the medal standings following the last event that took place in Riga, the Capital city of Latvia in 2023.
Vivian Cheruiyot the 2018 winner in London, is a late addition to the field, which will, as always, be quality-packed.