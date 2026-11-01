Kenya sends 53 athletes to Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games across 13 disciplines

Team Kenya has sent 53 athletes to compete in the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, as Africa prepares to host an Olympic event for the first time.

In a press release issued on November 1, 2026, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the country would be represented across 13 sporting disciplines in the competition.

The Kenyan team will compete in athletics, rugby sevens, basketball 3x3, swimming, boxing, cycling, fencing, judo, Baseball5, beach handball, beach wrestling, triathlon and wushu.

Of the 53 athletes, 41 are female, a representation the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports said reflected progress in expanding opportunities for women and girls in competitive sports.

The government noted that Kenya's participation would give young athletes the chance to compete against international opponents, gain experience, and prepare to progress into senior national teams.

Mvurya said the Youth Olympic Games formed an important part of the country's long-term strategy to identify and develop young sporting talent.

The participation is also aligned with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya's Path to Podium 2028 and 2032 Strategy, which seeks to prepare a new generation of athletes for the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

The strategy aims to strengthen Kenya's competitiveness beyond its traditional sporting disciplines by expanding opportunities for athletes in emerging sports.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government recognised the need for sustained investment in grassroots talent identification, athlete development, technical expertise and international competition opportunities.

He added that the ministry would continue working with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and sports federations to improve institutional coordination, athlete welfare, technical preparation, medical support and safeguarding.

The Dakar Games will also strengthen sporting relations between Kenya and Senegal while increasing cooperation within the African Olympic movement.

Mvurya called on the athletes to uphold discipline, resilience, integrity and sportsmanship as they represent the country on the international stage.

"To Team Kenya, this is your moment to demonstrate the discipline, resilience, determination and excellence that define our nation's sporting heritage," he said.

He also recognised the contribution of coaches, technical officials, sports federations, parents and other stakeholders involved in preparing the athletes.

The government said it remained committed to supporting young athletes and building a sporting system that identifies and nurtures talent from grassroots levels to international competition.

The 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar mark a historic milestone as Senegal becomes the first African country to host an Olympic event.