Belgium's Romelu Lukaku retires from international football

Belgium's record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku has brought his 16-year international career to an end, retiring from national team duty after netting 94 goals in 135 appearances for the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old, who ranks fifth among the highest goalscorers in men's international football, said he was proud of his achievements and at peace with his decision to step away from the national team.

"These 16 years I gave all I had for the national team... I went through every emotion possible... I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for," he said in a statement.

"I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride and I enjoyed every single moment.

"To the Belgium fans, thank you for the support you gave our team. I am proud to have represented my country in four World Cups and three European Championships.

"I will never forget those moments. I'm at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing, it was enjoyable, I'm grateful. Thank you."

Lukaku was an unused substitute during Belgium's 4-1 victory over Italy on Sunday, a result that secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals. His retirement means he will not feature in the knockout stages next spring.

The Belgian Football Association paid tribute to the striker, describing him as a dedicated leader who had earned a special place in the country's football history.

"Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils," a statement said.

"His journey, from making his debut at just 16 years old to competing on the biggest international stages, remains a tremendous source of inspiration for countless young footballers and children who dream of one day wearing the Belgium shirt themselves."