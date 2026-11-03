Extra-time drama seals Kenya’s first gold medal at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games

The gold-medal match had already gone to extra time, the score locked at 12–12, when Australia knocked on from the restart. Kenya recovered possession, built the phases, and Mitchell Chemtai crossed the try line to seal a 17–12 sudden-death victory. On the turf of the Complexe Iba Mar Diop in Dakar, a group of teenagers—many of whom learned their rugby on dusty pitches in Kiambaa—had just won Kenya’s first gold medal of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

It was a final that demanded everything, and it began in the worst possible way. A miscue kick-off gifted Australia an early opportunity, and Darci Mackay dived over for the opening try after just 36 seconds. The conversion was missed, but the Australians led 5–0. Kenya’s response was immediate. Their first real visit into Australian territory yielded points, with captain Zain Hido reacting quickest off a ruck to dive over and level the scores at 5–5 heading into half-time.

The second half was a different story. Kenya enjoyed more possession and came close through Mitchell Abuga, who was stopped just short of the line. But Australia demonstrated their attacking threat, launching a move from their own 22 before an inside pass breached the Kenyan defence. Grace Buchanan finished under the posts, and Billie Backus converted to put Australia 12–5 ahead with just over two minutes remaining.

For a young side that had lost 17–5 to the same opponents in the pool stage earlier in the day, the game looked gone. But this Kenyan team had spent the tournament learning how to respond when things went wrong. They mounted a late comeback, and their task was made easier when Australia were shown a yellow card with 25 seconds left on the clock. Kenya built patiently, and Josephine Kerubo crossed the try line to reduce the deficit to 12–10. Diana Wanjiku held her nerve to land the conversion, levelling the scores at 12–12 and forcing extra time.

The road from Kiambaa

Long before Dakar, the nucleus of this team was being forged at Kiambaa Ladies RFC, a young club made up largely of high school students from Kinale Girls, the national secondary school champions. In July 2026, Kiambaa made their debut on the National Sevens Circuit and stunned Kenya Harlequins 21–17 to reach the Prinsloo Sevens final. Among the try-scorers that day was Diana Wanjiku, who would go on to captain Kenya in Dakar and convert the try that forced extra time in the Olympic final.

Kiambaa’s coach, Allan Okiya, watched his young side exceed every expectation that weekend. “When we came to the tournament, there was no pressure on the girls,” he said. “The pressure was on the established teams to perform, so we played at our own tempo and stuck to our structure, and it paid off.” He knew then that something special was growing. “The girls have worked very hard,” he added. “There is a lot of talent coming through. These girls have mastered the basic skills of catching and passing, run excellent support lines and are disciplined in both attack and defence.”

Even Mwamba Ladies coach Joseph Babu, whose side beat Kiambaa in that Prinsloo final, sounded a warning for the future. “Credit to the girls—they pushed us hard in the final,” he said. “They are a young, vibrant side and will be a handful for many teams in the near future.”

Stage fright and steady nerves in Dakar

The near future arrived in Senegal. Kenya opened their Pool A campaign against China, a team they had never faced. The 12–5 win was gritty rather than fluent, and coach Knight Otuoma later admitted her players were not themselves. “I knew my girls had stage fright before playing China in game one,” she said. “My girls couldn’t eat breakfast or dinner”.

What followed was a lesson in the kind of care that separates good teams from great ones. Otuoma called the team’s mental health coach, Bini, back in Kenya. Bini sent a recorded message and breathing exercises, which the girls watched in the changing room fifteen minutes before their warm-up against hosts Senegal. “The message was, ‘Don’t fear to make mistakes, and don’t keep your mind on the mistake that just happened. Focus on the next thing or the big thing’,” Otuoma recalled.

The effect was immediate. Kenya shut out Senegal 19–0, with the coach praising her players for finally playing “the way we normally play”. Player Josephine Kerubo, who would later score the try that forced extra time in the final, put it simply: “We started the first match with motivation, but we pushed through the second through encouragement by our coach”.

The Australian hurdle, twice

Australia, meanwhile, were building a reputation as the tournament’s most imposing side. They topped Pool A after beating Kenya 17–5, and the young Kenyans had seen up close how clinical the Australians could be. When the semi-finals arrived, Kenya faced Madagascar—the team that had swept through Pool B with wins over the United States, Spain and Czechia. The Malagasy girls were unbeaten and confident, but Kenya produced a disciplined 15–5 performance to end their run and book a rematch with Australia.

Madagascar’s coach, Dina Manandraibe, had spoken earlier in the tournament about the spirit driving her side. “Mental toughness is also one of our strengths, because everyone thinks Madagascar is very small, and that’s why we have the drive to win and fight for victory,” she said. They had shown that drive in reaching the semi-finals, but against Kenya they met a team that was growing with every outing.

Kenya lionesses celebrating their Gold Medal win against Australia — Dakar Youth Olympics 2026

The final: redemption in extra time

The gold-medal match was a mirror image of the pool defeat—except for the ending. Hido Zain, Josephine Kerubo and Mitchelle Chemtai scored Kenya’s tries, with Diana Wanjiku adding the conversion that levelled the scores at 12–12 and forced extra time. Australia had tries from Darci Mackay and Grace Buchanan, and a conversion from Billie Backus, but they could not find an answer in the extra period.

When the final whistle went, Kenya had turned a 17–5 loss into a 17–12 victory, and a pool-stage setback into an Olympic gold medal. The win lifted Kenya to second place among African nations at the Games, behind South Africa.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, speaking before the final, had already captured what the run meant. “The team has mounted a spirited campaign, demonstrating exceptional talent, resilience and determination,” he said. “Reaching the final is a proud milestone for Kenyan rugby and a powerful testament to the growing strength of our young sporting talent on the international stage”.

After the final, the same word kept returning: resilience. This was a team that had lost its captain’s pre-tournament nerves to stage fright, lost a pool match to the eventual silver medallists, and still found a way to win when the scoreboard was tied and the legs were heavy. For the girls of Kiambaa, the gold medal is proof that the pathway works—from the Prinsloo Sevens to the Olympic stage. For Kenyan rugby, it is a signal that the next generation of Lionesses is already roaring. And for the Young Lionesses themselves, Dakar 2026 will forever be the place where they turned a painful loss into the sweetest kind of history.