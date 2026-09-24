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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Australia

Australians linked to IS blocked from leaving Syria camp
Global Affairs

Australians linked to IS blocked from leaving Syria camp

After nearly seven years confined in Roj detention camp of women and children from different countries remain in camps across northern Syria. Roj detention camp alone houses over 2,000 people from 40 nations, most of them minors and women associated with former IS fighters.

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Sydney mass shooting: Survivor charged as community mourns deadly attack
Global Affairs

Sydney mass shooting: Survivor charged as community mourns deadly attack

The assault, which struck Australia’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration, claimed 15 lives and left many more injured, making it the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996. In addition to the murder charges, Akram faces 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and one charge of displaying a symbol associated with a banned terrorist group.

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Former UFC star shot dead in brazen daylight shooting in Sydney
Sports

Former UFC star shot dead in brazen daylight shooting in Sydney

The 33-year-old was shot dead in a "targeted" attack in Riverstone, a suburb in Sydney's northwest on Wednesday evening, according to New South Wales Police. A short time after the shooting, two cars were found on fire in different locations – a hallmark of recent organised crime hits that have rattled the city.

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