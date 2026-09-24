Australia says OpenAI agent breached gov't health website
Albanese said the AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s health statistics service while carrying out health-related research.
Albanese said the AI agent accessed both public and non-public files belonging to Australia’s health statistics service while carrying out health-related research.
More than half (54%) of the world’s forests are found in just five countries
Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.
The latest performance echoes the trend seen in 2023 when remittance inflows during the review period fell by 1.8 percent. At the time, rising prices across major economies reduced the amount of disposable income available to migrant workers, limiting the money they could send to relatives back home.
Australia had already shown signs of danger before falling behind. Cristian Volpato came close to opening the scoring when his strike from distance rattled the top of the crossbar in the fifth minute.
In a statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Nairobi, the new arrangement took effect on June 25, 2026, and applies to Kenyan nationals and their accompanying family members who meet specific residency requirements.
The Kenya High Commission in Canberra said it is saddened by the death of Kenyan national Sheila Chebii in Sydney and urged the public to avoid speculation. It says it is working with Australian authorities as coronial processes continue.
Kenya has sent a team of 12 athletes to Adelaide, comprising both men and women, as wheelchair rugby is a mixed-gender sport. On the court, only four players per team are allowed at any given time, making it a 4×4 game.
Kenya’s rise from 133rd is a resurgence for the national side, buoyed by a string of positive results during the ranking period, and after the just-concluded first edition of the FIFA Series at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi last Wednesday.
It is the first time parent company Meta will proactively alert parents to searches by their child on Instagram for harmful material, rather than block searches and direct users to external help.
After nearly seven years confined in Roj detention camp of women and children from different countries remain in camps across northern Syria. Roj detention camp alone houses over 2,000 people from 40 nations, most of them minors and women associated with former IS fighters.
In December, a new law began requiring that the world's most popular social media sites, including Instagram and Facebook, stop Australians aged under 16 from having accounts on their platforms.
Forecasts predict record-breaking heat for Friday and Saturday, putting Victoria and South Australia on high alert. Authorities warn that the combination of high temperatures and gusty winds makes fires highly unpredictable and fast-moving.
Australia was among the first nations to usher in 2026, with the annual spectacular fireworks display taking place in Sydney.
The assault, which struck Australia’s Jewish community during a Hanukkah celebration, claimed 15 lives and left many more injured, making it the country’s deadliest shooting since 1996. In addition to the murder charges, Akram faces 40 counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to kill and one charge of displaying a symbol associated with a banned terrorist group.
One of the suspected gunmen was also killed. A second gunman was in critical condition, and police were investigating whether a third attacker was involved, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a press conference.
Police also say at least 11 others are also injured, including two police officers.
The company confirmed on Monday that age checks have already started, coming just weeks before Australia’s December 10 deadline that will require platforms to shut out all users under 16.
The tech giant said it has started informing users it believes are aged between 13 and 15 that their accounts will be shut down. Notifications are being delivered via emails, text messages, and in-app alerts.
The US and Australia have been working on these issues since Trump's first term, but Albanese said the latest agreement would take the partnership to the "next level".
The 33-year-old was shot dead in a "targeted" attack in Riverstone, a suburb in Sydney's northwest on Wednesday evening, according to New South Wales Police. A short time after the shooting, two cars were found on fire in different locations – a hallmark of recent organised crime hits that have rattled the city.
Last month Patterson, 51, was jailed for life with no chance of release for at least 33 years, for murdering three relatives and trying to kill another with a toxic mushroom meal.
Earlier last month, Patterson was sentenced to life in jail after a jury found her guilty of killing three relatives and attempting to kill another by serving them a toxic beef Wellington laced with poisonous mushrooms.
The coordinated announcements mark a significant shift in Western foreign policy, as more governments seek to revive the long-stalled two-state solution and respond to growing international concern over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.
Chlamydia spreads among koalas through close contact or mating and can lead to painful urinary tract infections, conjunctivitis, blindness, infertility, and often death.
Patterson, 50, was convicted in July of triple murder for serving a poisonous meal to her estranged husband's parents, aunt and uncle during a sumptuous beef Wellington lunch at her home in 2023.
Police officers had arrived at Dezi Freeman's property on the outskirts of Porepunkah with a search warrant reportedly linked to a sex crimes investigation. Within minutes, Detective Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart were shot dead.
Prime Minister Albanese said recognition would depend on the Palestinian Authority meeting strict conditions.
Legionnaires' disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, typically spread through inhaling contaminated water droplets.